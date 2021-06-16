Putin: Russia has only one obligation on Ukraine – to promote implementation of Minsk agreement

Russia does not plan to take any additional obligations concerning Ukraine, except for "assistance" in the implementation of the Minsk agreements to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

"As for the obligations regarding Ukraine, we have only one obligation – to promote the implementation of the Minsk agreements. And if the Ukrainian side is ready for this, we will follow this path. Without a doubt," Putin said at a briefing in Geneva.

He made the relevant statement, answering a question from journalists about whether Russia plans to take on additional obligations regarding Ukraine.

Putin said that last November the Ukrainian delegation presented its views on how it thinks to implement the Minsk agreements.

The Russian president said that this document provides that "first of all, it is necessary to submit proposals on the political integration of Donbas into the Ukrainian legal system and into the Constitution." "For this, it is necessary to make changes to the Ukrainian Constitution, it is spelled out there," Putin said.

In addition, Putin said, "the border between Russia and Ukraine along Donbas line begins to be dealt with by the border troops of Ukraine the day after the elections."

Meanwhile, according to the Russian president, "Ukraine has proposed the first step to return the Armed Forces of Ukraine to their places of permanent deployment, which means that the troops of Ukraine must enter Donbas, and the second is to close the border between Russia and Ukraine in this part, and third to hold elections three months after these two steps."

"No need to be any lawyer, to have a special education to understand, this has nothing to do with the Minsk agreements, it completely contradicts them," Putin said adding: "What additional obligations can Russia undertake here? That the answer is clear."