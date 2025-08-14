Situation on Dobropillia axis 'stabilizing'

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

The situation near Dobropillia is stabilizing, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures to detect and destroy groups of Russian invaders, Major Andriy Kovalev, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has told Interfax-Ukraine.

He noted that by the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, additional forces and means have been allocated to strengthen the stability of the defense on the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk axes.

"In particular, during the actions of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine Azov, adjacent and subordinate units, the enemy is suffering significant losses. As a result of the fighting, 151 Russian invaders have been eliminated in the corps' area of responsibility over the past two days. More than 70 invaders have been wounded. Also, during this period, the corps soldiers captured eight Russian invaders," the spokesman emphasized.

Kovalev stressed that the servicemen of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue search and strike operations in the area of their responsibility.

"The situation is stabilizing," the General Staff noted.

Donetsk Regional Military Administration head Vadym Filashkin, in turn, said the situation is "stabilized" near Dobropillia.

"The situation is stabilized. Thanks to the heroic efforts of our Defense Forces, the front line is reliably held. I thank everyone who, at this difficult moment, completed the task in the most difficult area and showed an example of resilience and professionalism," Filashkin wrote in Telegram on Thursday.

According to him, the regional authorities continue to assist the military and maintain security in communities.

As reported, on Monday, the DeepState OSINT project reported on the advance of Russian occupiers in the direction of Dobropol, Pokrovsky district, Donetsk region, in particular, to the settlements of Kucheriv Yar and Zolotiy Kolodyaz, where they are accumulating. At the same time, the enemy continues to develop its success in the direction of the Dobropillia-Kramatorsk highway, fixing itself in the area of Novovodyanye and Petrivka.

The Operational Strategic Group of Forces (OSUV) Dnipro reported that the Russian occupiers are trying to infiltrate in small groups past the first line of Ukrainian positions and the infiltration of such groups, although it necessitates the involvement of reserves to destroy them, does not constitute the enemy taking control of the territory.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated on Tuesday that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking effective measures to stop the enemy's advance on the Dobropillia and Pokrovka axes, in particular, they are destroying small groups of the enemy and saboteurs who have penetrated a number of settlements there.

"By decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, additional forces and means have been allocated to strengthen the stability of the defense. Measures have been planned to block enemy groups in a certain area. Reserve units have already discovered the enemy and are having their first successes: the occupiers are being destroyed and taken prisoner," the message states.

The Agence France-Presse reported, analyzing separate reports from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), that as of August 12, Russian troops, as a result of the breakthrough, took control of an area of 110 square kilometers in a day, which has not happened since the end of May 2024, noting that their usual pace of advance in recent weeks was on average six times lower.

Instead, ISW, in its report on the war in Ukraine for August 12, reported that although Russian forces continued to penetrate Ukrainian defensive positions east and northeast of the city of Dobropillia in the Donetsk region with limited sabotage and reconnaissance groups, they were unable to deploy reinforcements to hold this tactical penetration and will face obstacles in their attempts to do so. It also notes that the Russian attack in the direction of Dobropillia took place after months of preparation and creation of appropriate conditions using drone attacks on a large scale.

The Institute emphasized that the Russian side is trying to use the tactical penetration near Dobropillia to influence the upcoming meeting of US President Donald Trump with Vladimir Putin in Alaska.