Invaders advance across 4 areas in 3 regions, over 20 sq km captured in 24 hours

The DeepState OSINT project reports on the advance of Russian occupiers on four front lines in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions, as a result of which the area of Russian occupation has increased by 20.26 sq km.

In particular, these are areas near the village of Malynivka east of Hulyaipole in Zaporizhia region, the village of Poltavka between the cities of Kostiantynivka and Myrnohrad in Donetsk region, near which a breakthrough of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups was reported on Monday and Tuesday, the village of Yanvarske in the far east of Dnipropetrovsk region near the border with Donetsk and the village of Mayske north of the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region.

"The enemy has advanced near Malynivka, Poltavka, Sichneve and Mayske," DeepState said on Telegram on Thursday morning.

At the same time, there is no mention of the capture of specific settlements.

Compared to the evening of Tuesday, August 12, the area of Russian control in Zaporizhia Oblast in the west of Donetsk Oblast in the Malynivka area on Yanvarskoye increased by 5.16 sq km, and the "gray zone" of uncertain control - by 9.97 sq km. In Donetsk Oblast between Kostiantynivka and Myrnohrad in the Poltavka area, the area of Russian control increased by 13.58 sq km, while the "gray zone" decreased by 8.28 sq km. In the Chasiv Yar area, both the area of Russian control (by 1.52 sq km) and the "gray zone" (by 3.46 sq km) increased.

DeepState also reports a significant increase in the "gray zone" along the administrative border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts.