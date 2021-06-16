Culture Minister invites UCF Supervisory Board to reconsider its decisions

Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko proposed to the Supervisory Board of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation (UCF) to reconsider its decisions.

"Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko met with representatives from experts and applicants of the UCF to continue the dialogue to stabilize the situation around the institute [...] The Minister invited the Supervisory Board to reconsider its decisions," the ministry's press service said.

It is reported that, formally, the Ministry of Culture cannot cancel the competitions that are determined by the Supervisory Board of the UCF, and its other decisions, since the legislation does not provide for the norms for control of the Supervisory Board.

During the meeting, the issue of additional competition for the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence was also discussed.

"Large-scale events to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Independence of Ukraine are planned in pursuance of the decree of the President of Ukraine No. 459/2020, in order to support their holding, the UCF has introduced an additional grant program," the ministry said.

Among other things, Tkachenko said that the Ministry of Culture is now working out amendments to the law, which would improve the procedure for forming the UCF's Supervisory Board and terminating the powers of its members.

As reported, executive director of the UCF Vladyslav Berkovsky says that he does not see any crisis in the work of the Foundation, and also does not see any legal grounds for canceling the decisions of the Foundation's Supervisory Board.

Earlier, UCF experts signed an open letter to the Prime Minister and Minister of Culture demanding to facilitate the dissolution of the Foundation's Supervisory Board and cancel its decision on projects with high ratings.