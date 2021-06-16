Ukraine sees uptick in daily coronavirus morbidity

Ukraine has registered 1,045 new cases of COVID-19, 4,802 recoveries, and 78 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Ukraine recorded 1,045 new cases of COVID-19 on June 16, 2021. In particular, 46 children and 23 medical workers contracted the virus. Over the past day, 699 persons were hospitalized, 78 died, and 4,802 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Ukraine saw 1,014 contagions the day before.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has recorded 2,226,037 coronavirus cases, including 2,140,978 recoveries and 51,847 deaths.