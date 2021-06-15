Ukraine enters green zone for COVID-19 according to EU criteria

As of June 14, according to the incidence rates of COVID-19, Ukraine entered the "green" zone according to the EU criteria, the Coronavirus-info Telegram channel reported.

According to the report, the country has reached the lowest incidence rates in the last year, in particular, an indicator of 74.71 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population was recorded, with the EU criterion of 75 cases per 100,000 population.

As reported, last week all regions of Ukraine entered the "green" epidemic zone of COVID-19 in accordance with the requirements of Ukrainian legislation.