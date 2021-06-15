Facts

10:08 15.06.2021

Zelensky vetoes law that weakens liability for inaccurate declaration

2 min read
Zelensky vetoes law that weakens liability for inaccurate declaration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky returned to the Verkhovna Rada with his proposals the law on amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the improvement of responsibility for declaring false information and the entity's failure to submit a declaration of a person authorized to perform t functions of government or local government (bill No. 4651), which parliament adopted on June 3, 2021.

According to the presidential press service, Zelensky initiated this bill to restore punishment in the form of imprisonment for inaccurate declaration.

However, when considering this document in the Verkhovna Rada, the MPs made amendments to the procedure for declaring information about movable and immovable property in the possession or use of the declarant's family members. In accordance with the amendments, such objects are indicated in the declaration if the family members of the declarant submitted the relevant information to him.

Thus, the declarant can be prosecuted only for inaccurate declaration of objects about which family members provided information to him. This provides a legislative loophole for unscrupulous declarants not to indicate in their declarations movable and immovable property owned or used by their relatives, explaining this by the fact that their family members allegedly did not provide them with relevant information about this property.

In view of this, the President of Ukraine returned the law to parliament.

"Criminal liability for inaccurate declaration of information should be quite severe and provide for the possibility of imposing a sentence of imprisonment," Zelensky said.

The introduction of an electronic declaration system was a requirement of the European Union to establish a visa-free travel with Ukraine.

The Venice Commission, in its opinion of May 5, 2021, fully supported the changes initiated by the President to establish punishment for offenses related to declarations, and did not make any comments.

Tags: #zelensky #vetoes #declaration
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:09 15.06.2021
Zelensky urges to develop package of legislative initiatives to overcome oligarchic system

Zelensky urges to develop package of legislative initiatives to overcome oligarchic system

12:29 15.06.2021
New Infrastructure Minister given task of removing Ukrzaliznytsia from bankruptcy – Zelensky

New Infrastructure Minister given task of removing Ukrzaliznytsia from bankruptcy – Zelensky

12:01 15.06.2021
Ukraine deserves to be equal NATO member – Zelensky

Ukraine deserves to be equal NATO member – Zelensky

10:37 15.06.2021
Zelensky thanks NATO for prospect of membership in Alliance

Zelensky thanks NATO for prospect of membership in Alliance

18:41 14.06.2021
NATO summit: decision on Ukraine's future membership in Alliance is in force, Kyiv must promote reforms

NATO summit: decision on Ukraine's future membership in Alliance is in force, Kyiv must promote reforms

14:50 14.06.2021
Zelensky in talk with Johnson ahead of NATO summit: It's time for our partners, allies to support Ukraine with specific actions

Zelensky in talk with Johnson ahead of NATO summit: It's time for our partners, allies to support Ukraine with specific actions

09:51 14.06.2021
"Very strong game" - Zelensky about Ukraine-Netherlands match

"Very strong game" - Zelensky about Ukraine-Netherlands match

16:38 12.06.2021
Zelensky to participate in 'Ukraine 30. Economy without oligarchs' forum on Tuesday

Zelensky to participate in 'Ukraine 30. Economy without oligarchs' forum on Tuesday

15:31 12.06.2021
Kuleba: No attempts to agree on agenda for Zelensky-Putin meeting, but meeting's place not discussed yet

Kuleba: No attempts to agree on agenda for Zelensky-Putin meeting, but meeting's place not discussed yet

11:32 12.06.2021
Zelensky, Biden may meet at end of July – Kuleba

Zelensky, Biden may meet at end of July – Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine enters green zone for COVID-19 according to EU criteria

OSCE head calls for immediate, full compliance with ceasefire in Donbas

Zelensky urges to develop package of legislative initiatives to overcome oligarchic system

Ukraine deserves to be equal NATO member – Zelensky

Conflict in Donbas is one of biggest threats to European security system, principles adopted by OSCE member states – Linde

LATEST

Ukraine enters green zone for COVID-19 according to EU criteria

OSCE head calls for immediate, full compliance with ceasefire in Donbas

Conflict in Donbas is one of biggest threats to European security system, principles adopted by OSCE member states – Linde

Rada adopts law with amendments to Tax Code on tax amnesty - 243 votes

In Ukraine, 50,057 people vaccinated against COVID-19 per day - Health Ministry

In case of Nord Stream 2 completion, Ukraine would like to receive guarantees of security by withdrawing Russian troops - Kuleba

Full course of COVID-19 vaccination with Russian vaccine Sputnik V not sufficient for entering Ukraine – ministry

Two Ukrainians die in road accident in Romania, two more in serious condition – MFA

Tourism Agency plans to launch poll of foreign tourists at border in Aug-Sept – Oleskiv

Law on tourism must be adopted by year end - Tourism Agency head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD