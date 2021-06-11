Polish FM calls it mistake that Ukraine not invited to NATO summit

The decision not to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the NATO summit in Brussels on June 14 was a mistake, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau believes.

"As host of the NATO summit in Warsaw in 2016, we sought to ensure that Ukraine, a victim of Russian aggression, was a special guest. This time, the Ukrainian president did not receive an invitation. A few days ago, trying to save the situation, President Biden [U.S. President Joseph Biden] invited President Zelensky to Washington. However, this will happen after a meeting with Putin [Russian President Vladimir Putin]. Meanwhile, the order should be the opposite and be an element of a well-thought-out policy, and not 'face saving operation.' This is another mistake," Rau said in an interview with Rzeczpospolita daily newspaper on Friday.

The minister also said that due to the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction, the military threat to Ukraine, Poland and other NATO countries from Central Europe will increase.

"In the meantime, I am now reading the agency's reports that talks are underway in Washington this week between close associates of Chancellor Merkel and President Biden's advisers to complete Nord Stream 2 project. A formula of U.S.-Russian-German dialogue cannot replace talks with the allies from NATO's eastern flank, who will feel the consequences of these decisions in a special way. In fact, this pipeline will radically strengthen the common interests of Germany and Russia and will pose a direct threat to peace in Europe. The military threat to Ukraine, as well as Poland and other NATO countries in Central Europe will increase," Rau said.