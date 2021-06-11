Facts

15:38 11.06.2021

Polish FM calls it mistake that Ukraine not invited to NATO summit

2 min read
Polish FM calls it mistake that Ukraine not invited to NATO summit

The decision not to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the NATO summit in Brussels on June 14 was a mistake, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau believes.

"As host of the NATO summit in Warsaw in 2016, we sought to ensure that Ukraine, a victim of Russian aggression, was a special guest. This time, the Ukrainian president did not receive an invitation. A few days ago, trying to save the situation, President Biden [U.S. President Joseph Biden] invited President Zelensky to Washington. However, this will happen after a meeting with Putin [Russian President Vladimir Putin]. Meanwhile, the order should be the opposite and be an element of a well-thought-out policy, and not 'face saving operation.' This is another mistake," Rau said in an interview with Rzeczpospolita daily newspaper on Friday.

The minister also said that due to the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction, the military threat to Ukraine, Poland and other NATO countries from Central Europe will increase.

"In the meantime, I am now reading the agency's reports that talks are underway in Washington this week between close associates of Chancellor Merkel and President Biden's advisers to complete Nord Stream 2 project. A formula of U.S.-Russian-German dialogue cannot replace talks with the allies from NATO's eastern flank, who will feel the consequences of these decisions in a special way. In fact, this pipeline will radically strengthen the common interests of Germany and Russia and will pose a direct threat to peace in Europe. The military threat to Ukraine, as well as Poland and other NATO countries in Central Europe will increase," Rau said.

Tags: #nord_stream_2 #poland #summit #nato
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:55 09.06.2021
Ukraine has all tools to move towards NATO membership - Blinken

Ukraine has all tools to move towards NATO membership - Blinken

19:05 08.06.2021
Naftogaz head to try to convince US senators to impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG

Naftogaz head to try to convince US senators to impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG

10:19 08.06.2021
Ukraine expects NATO to clarify MAP for Ukraine this Dec – Stefanishyna

Ukraine expects NATO to clarify MAP for Ukraine this Dec – Stefanishyna

19:12 07.06.2021
President's Office proposes to involve journalists, social activists in discussion of Nord Stream 2

President's Office proposes to involve journalists, social activists in discussion of Nord Stream 2

16:10 07.06.2021
UIA suspends resumption of flights to Poland

UIA suspends resumption of flights to Poland

10:59 07.06.2021
Ukraine unpleasantly surprised by decision of U.S. administration on Nord Stream 2 – Zelensky

Ukraine unpleasantly surprised by decision of U.S. administration on Nord Stream 2 – Zelensky

15:47 02.06.2021
Granting MAP to Ukraine to be next logical step towards NATO membership – U.S. Senator Murphy

Granting MAP to Ukraine to be next logical step towards NATO membership – U.S. Senator Murphy

14:51 02.06.2021
Completion of Nord Stream 2 will have serious consequences for Ukraine, whole Europe – U.S. senator

Completion of Nord Stream 2 will have serious consequences for Ukraine, whole Europe – U.S. senator

13:02 01.06.2021
After launch of Nord Stream 2, Russia to disconnect Ukraine completely from transit to EU – Zelensky

After launch of Nord Stream 2, Russia to disconnect Ukraine completely from transit to EU – Zelensky

11:23 01.06.2021
Ukraine may have 'plan B' for security before joining NATO - Zelensky

Ukraine may have 'plan B' for security before joining NATO - Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Issue of water supply to Crimea can be discussed only if it is clearly seen what concessions Russia will make for this – Razumkov

Ukraine reports 1,603 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Kravchuk in TCG urges to release four severe sick Ukrainians from ORDLO, to ensure checkpoints opening

Health Ministry suggests extending, relaxing quarantine for whole summer

All Ukrainian regions transferred to 'green' quarantine zone

LATEST

Issue of water supply to Crimea can be discussed only if it is clearly seen what concessions Russia will make for this – Razumkov

Court rules to recover about UAH 300,000 more from Medvedchuk in case on banning 'Vasyl Stus Case' book

Ukraine reports 1,603 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine, Hungary mutually recognize COVID-19 vaccination certificates – Kuleba

Dictionary of Islamic concepts in Ukrainian first published in Ukraine

Rada may adopt law on indigenous peoples before end of Rada's current session – Korniyenko

Eight Ukrainian universities enter TOP-1200 world universities in QS World University Rankings 2022

Italy appreciates Ukraine's European aspirations – FM

Italian FM Luigi Di Maio arrives in Ukraine for first time

Swiss Ambassador, British diplomats familiarize with checkpoint operation on administrative border with Crimea

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD