14:07 10.06.2021

Italy appreciates Ukraine's European aspirations – FM

Italy appreciates Ukraine's European aspirations and positively assesses Ukraine's reforms in the direction of cooperation with the EU, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said.

At a briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Thursday, Di Maio also said that Italy officials really value Ukraine's European aspirations.

He said that the strengthening of relations between Brussels and Kyiv is in fact very important for both sides.

The minister said that Italy is proud that it supported the signing of the Association and Free Trade Agreement between the EU and Ukraine, which entered into force on September 1, 2017, as well as the provision of a liberal visa regime, that is Schengen visas. Italian officials are pleased with the results that these agreements and arrangements have provided.

Di Maio said that Italy is also very positive and appreciates the reforms that Ukraine has resorted to in terms of cooperation with the EU, and remains on the side of Kyiv to help it fully implement these reforms, so that the Association and Free Trade Agreement with the EU can fully operate, because this is in the interests of the Ukrainian people and the country's economy. He said that Italy also supports and appreciates the partnership that Ukraine has achieved in terms of NATO in terms of all the tools and mechanisms that exist. As this is the driving force that should increase the internal power and defense capability of Ukraine.

