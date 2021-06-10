Arestovych: no prospects for release of four seriously ill Ukrainians from ORDLO

Spokesperson of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Oleksiy Arestovych believes there are no prospects for the release of four Ukrainians held in places of detention in temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO).

"I do not think there are prospects for the release of these people. ORDLO takes only one position, namely, to conduct direct negotiations with them and to recognize Russia as a mediator," Arestovych told Interfax-Ukraine, following the TCG regular meeting on Wednesday, June 9.

He said that "four Ukrainians are being held in places of detention in ORDLO."

"These people are in a very serious condition, they do not receive proper treatment. They are in places of detention. We offered to conduct an exchange. We offered to act humanly, at least with regard to those who are extremely ill. However, our argumentation in the TCG did not work and, unfortunately, it ended in nothing," Arestovych said.

According to Arestovych, "there is no progress either in the issue of preparing a document in the security sector on the observance of the full ceasefire."