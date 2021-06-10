Facts

10:02 10.06.2021

Arestovych: no prospects for release of four seriously ill Ukrainians from ORDLO

1 min read
Arestovych: no prospects for release of four seriously ill Ukrainians from ORDLO

Spokesperson of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Oleksiy Arestovych believes there are no prospects for the release of four Ukrainians held in places of detention in temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO).

"I do not think there are prospects for the release of these people. ORDLO takes only one position, namely, to conduct direct negotiations with them and to recognize Russia as a mediator," Arestovych told Interfax-Ukraine, following the TCG regular meeting on Wednesday, June 9.

He said that "four Ukrainians are being held in places of detention in ORDLO."

"These people are in a very serious condition, they do not receive proper treatment. They are in places of detention. We offered to conduct an exchange. We offered to act humanly, at least with regard to those who are extremely ill. However, our argumentation in the TCG did not work and, unfortunately, it ended in nothing," Arestovych said.

According to Arestovych, "there is no progress either in the issue of preparing a document in the security sector on the observance of the full ceasefire."

Tags: #arestovych #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:12 09.06.2021
Kravchuk in TCG urges to release four severe sick Ukrainians from ORDLO, to ensure checkpoints opening

Kravchuk in TCG urges to release four severe sick Ukrainians from ORDLO, to ensure checkpoints opening

14:22 04.06.2021
Kyiv has various proposals to change venue of TCG negotiations from Minsk – Kuleba

Kyiv has various proposals to change venue of TCG negotiations from Minsk – Kuleba

12:03 27.05.2021
At Normandy Four advisers' meeting, Russia tries to exclude itself from sides to conflict in Donbas

At Normandy Four advisers' meeting, Russia tries to exclude itself from sides to conflict in Donbas

13:11 29.04.2021
Kravchuk: text of 'Easter truce' could not be agreed upon in TCG on April 28 due to lack of understanding of subjects of its implementation

Kravchuk: text of 'Easter truce' could not be agreed upon in TCG on April 28 due to lack of understanding of subjects of its implementation

09:25 29.04.2021
TCG fails to agree on 'Easter truce,' consultations to continue – Arestovych

TCG fails to agree on 'Easter truce,' consultations to continue – Arestovych

18:21 27.04.2021
Zelensky hopes to announce ceasefire regime in Donbas at TCG meeting on April 28 - presidential press service

Zelensky hopes to announce ceasefire regime in Donbas at TCG meeting on April 28 - presidential press service

18:48 20.04.2021
Ukrainian draft Addendum to measures for strengthening ceasefire in Donbas passes first reading in TCG security subgroup - Ukrainian delegation

Ukrainian draft Addendum to measures for strengthening ceasefire in Donbas passes first reading in TCG security subgroup - Ukrainian delegation

09:21 20.04.2021
Normandy Four political advisers reaffirm commitment to ceasefire – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Normandy Four political advisers reaffirm commitment to ceasefire – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

13:30 15.04.2021
Grau: number of ceasefire violations in Donbas reaches peak, work of OSCE observers complicated

Grau: number of ceasefire violations in Donbas reaches peak, work of OSCE observers complicated

09:09 12.04.2021
Belarusian foreign minister accuses Kyiv of reluctance to comply with Minsk agreements

Belarusian foreign minister accuses Kyiv of reluctance to comply with Minsk agreements

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kravchuk in TCG urges to release four severe sick Ukrainians from ORDLO, to ensure checkpoints opening

Health Ministry suggests extending, relaxing quarantine for whole summer

All Ukrainian regions transferred to 'green' quarantine zone

Russia's withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty expected, it has been breaking it since 2008 – Ukrainian MFA's comment

Zelensky suggests creating 1,551 new parks - one in each merged territorial community

LATEST

Eight Ukrainian universities enter TOP-1200 world universities in QS World University Rankings 2022

Italy appreciates Ukraine's European aspirations – FM

Italian FM Luigi Di Maio arrives in Ukraine for first time

Swiss Ambassador, British diplomats familiarize with checkpoint operation on administrative border with Crimea

Ukraine, Turkey agree to resume friendly visits of ships

Over third of Ukrainians consider Zelensky's de-oligarchization initiative populism – poll

Ukraine has all tools to move towards NATO membership - Blinken

General Court of EU annuls decision of Council of EU made in 2019 on freezing funds of Yanukovych, his son

Health Ministry suggests extending, relaxing quarantine for whole summer

G7 ambassadors call for legislative, constitutional changes for inevitability of decentralization reform in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD