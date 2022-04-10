In Kherson region, invaders suffer losses in size of company task force – Arestovych

As a result of a failed offensive, the Russian occupying troops suffered losses in a company task force in Kherson region near the village of Oleksandrivka, adviser to the President's Office head Oleksiy Arestovych said.

"Another direction where the enemy tried to carry out a tactical offensive is Oleksandrivka in Kherson region. It failed. In general, it suffered losses in numbers around a company task force," Arestovych said at a briefing at the President's Office on Sunday.

According to him, at present, the enemy continues to advance in the direction of Mariupol, the north of the JFO zone, southwest of Izium, and is also trying to take control of the defense area in the southwest of Luhansk region: Rubizhne, Popasna, Severodonetsk, Lysychansk. And from Izium to the southwest.

Heavy street fighting is going on in Mariupol. The Armed Forces are on the defensive.

In the Kharkiv area, the enemy is concentrating reserves, pulling up repair units.

As Arestovych noted, in the Black Sea basin, the invaders began to paint over the side numbers of their ships in order to hide damage and losses.

In addition, according to him, the Russians continue to rapidly lose aircraft.