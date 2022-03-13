Russian army focuses on offensive in JFO area – Arestovych

The enemy decided on the direction of the main efforts and focused on attacking our forces in the JFO area, Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said at a briefing in Kyiv on Sunday.

"We are containing it, strike back hard. Significant manpower and equipment of the enemy was destroyed in Kherson region," he said.

According to Arestovych, "Mariupol, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv region are holding on." "In the north and in Kharkiv region, the enemy has been stopped, it is taking measures to regroup, pull up forces and is not conducting active hostilities," he said.