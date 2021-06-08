Facts

10:08 08.06.2021

Zelensky looking forward to meeting Biden in Washington in July – Twitter

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for the invitation to visit the White House in July 2021, noting that he looks forward to meeting to discuss cooperation between the countries.

"Thank you Joe Biden for inviting me to visit the White House in July during our phone conversation. I look forward to this meeting to discuss ways to expand strategic cooperation between Ukraine and the U.S.," Zelensky wrote on his Twitter page after a telephone conversation with Biden on Monday.

Earlier, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Biden had invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Washington this summer.

Tags: #biden #zelensky
