10:39 04.06.2021

Ukraine sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine has registered 2,266 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 8,291 recoveries and 95 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook on Friday morning.

"Ukraine registered 2,266 new cases of COVID-19 on June 4, 2021. In particular, the virus was contracted by 82 children and 20 medical workers. Over the past day, 963 persons were hospitalized, 95 died, and 8,291 recovered," the ministry said.

Ukraine reported 2,581 new coronavirus infections on June 3, in addition to 2,205 on June 2, 2,137 on June 1, and 1,703 on May 31.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2,211,683 coronavirus cases, including 51,054 deaths and 2,080,382 recoveries.

Over the past day, most new cases were reported from Kyiv (566), Zaporizhia region (230), Dnipropetrovsk region (156), Kyiv region (145), and Rivne region (105).

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
