Facts

15:13 31.05.2021

Academic Council to strip Lukashenko of Honorary Doctor title of Kyiv's Taras Shevchenko University on June 7 – rector

Academic Council to strip Lukashenko of Honorary Doctor title of Kyiv's Taras Shevchenko University on June 7 – rector

Rector of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, Volodymyr Buhrov, has said that the Academic Council of the university will deprive Alexander Lukashenko, whom the EU and the United States do not recognize as the legally elected president of Belarus, of the title of honorary doctor of the university on June 7.

"I turned to the Academic Council to develop a procedure [deprivation of honorary titles], it really does not exist today. But already three commissions of the Academic Council have developed such a procedure. The grounds are violation of human rights, disrespect for the state of Ukraine. On June 7, there will be a meeting of the Academic Council of the University where two questions will be discussed: the approval of the procedure and the deprivation of the status of an honorary doctor of Alexander Lukashenko," he said at a press conference during the Ukraine 30. Education and Science All-Ukrainian Forum on Monday.

Buhrov noted that knowing the opinions of the majority of members of the Academic Council, the issue of depriving Lukashenko of the title will be approved.

As reported, Lukashenko was awarded an honorary doctor's diploma on November 5, 2009 by Leonid Hubersky, and the title itself was awarded on November 2, 2009.

Tags: #university #lukashenko #kyiv
Interfax-Ukraine
