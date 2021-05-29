Facts

15:22 29.05.2021

Biden administration requests more than $58bln for State Dept's needs, incl. $255 mln to help Ukraine

2 min read
Biden administration requests more than $58bln for State Dept's needs, incl. $255 mln to help Ukraine

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has requested $58.5 billion for fiscal 2022 to support the activities of the Department of State and its goals, according to a document published by the U.S. Department of State on Friday.

"The President's Budget for FY 2022 requests $58.5 billion for the Department of State and USAID," the message reads.

It is noted that this is 10% higher than the final budget of the State Department in fiscal 2021.

"These resources will position us to advance the Administration's foreign policy agenda on behalf of the American people. It also reflects the importance the Administration places on U.S. global leadership and the fact that diplomacy and development are vital tools for advancing U.S. interests," the U.S. Department of State said.

According to the document, it is proposed to allocate a total of $665.8 million for spending in the European region and Eurasia, which, in particular, will help strengthening the resilience of countries to foreign malevolent influence and promoting Euro-Atlantic integration, confronting the growing challenges from Russia and China.

Thus, $88 million of this amount is planned to be allocated to support the democratization of Georgia, its economic development and the creation of resilience to resisting the malicious influence of the Kremlin. In addition, $255 million will be spent on aid to Ukraine to strengthen its ability to withstand Russian aggression. To counter Russian influence and disinformation in the Western Balkans, according to the document, $106 million is required.

Tags: #biden #ukraine #support
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:30 29.05.2021
Belarus ready to resume free trade if Kyiv reviews measures against Belarusian goods - Belarusian Foreign Ministry

Belarus ready to resume free trade if Kyiv reviews measures against Belarusian goods - Belarusian Foreign Ministry

11:14 29.05.2021
Ukraine sees decline in daily COVID-19 cases

Ukraine sees decline in daily COVID-19 cases

12:04 28.05.2021
Ukraine closes airspace for Belarusian aircraft from May 29

Ukraine closes airspace for Belarusian aircraft from May 29

09:09 28.05.2021
Number of daily COVID-19 cases declining in Ukraine

Number of daily COVID-19 cases declining in Ukraine

17:57 27.05.2021
EU to allocate EUR 25.4 mln to help residents affected by conflict in Donbas - von der Leyen

EU to allocate EUR 25.4 mln to help residents affected by conflict in Donbas - von der Leyen

16:55 27.05.2021
Romanian border guards intercept record batch of revolvers with ammunition on their way to Ukraine

Romanian border guards intercept record batch of revolvers with ammunition on their way to Ukraine

15:15 27.05.2021
PM instructs Infrastructure Ministry to accelerate creation of national airline

PM instructs Infrastructure Ministry to accelerate creation of national airline

14:10 27.05.2021
McDonald's invests UAH 40 mln in renovation of restaurant on Khreschatyk

McDonald's invests UAH 40 mln in renovation of restaurant on Khreschatyk

09:58 27.05.2021
Ukrainian, British navies conduct joint PASSEX-type training in Black Sea

Ukrainian, British navies conduct joint PASSEX-type training in Black Sea

09:31 27.05.2021
Number of new COVID-19 cases growing in Ukraine

Number of new COVID-19 cases growing in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian MFA transfers list of supporters of Lukashenko's regime to NSDC for imposing sanctions

Ukraine closes airspace for Belarusian aircraft from May 29

Number of daily COVID-19 cases declining in Ukraine

Zelensky, EC President von der Leyen discuss intensification of efforts to supply vaccines to Ukraine against COVID-19, cooperation Crimean Platform format

EU to allocate EUR 25.4 mln to help residents affected by conflict in Donbas - von der Leyen

LATEST

Zelensky urges govt to improve certain provisions of law On Corruption Prevention

OSCE Secretary General visits Donbas, notes the need to open new checkpoints

Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service ex-head Hvozd died – MFA

Ukrainian MFA transfers list of supporters of Lukashenko's regime to NSDC for imposing sanctions

Ukraine participates in NATO summits from 2014, but for two years we not been invited – Poroshenko

Kryvonos says Ukraine not to be granted MAP at NATO summit in June

Boris Lozhkin has been re-elected as Vice President of the World Jewish Congress for the next four years

U.S., other NATO members should increase security assistance to Ukraine to resolve Donbas conflict – Bolton

OSCE calls on Belarusian authorities to immediately release journalist Pratasevich

Moldova eases coronavirus-related restrictions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD