Ukrainian MFA transfers list of supporters of Lukashenko's regime to NSDC for imposing sanctions

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has prepared a sanctions package against the citizens of Belarus who support the regime of Alexander Lukashenko, which has already been submitted for consideration to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Enin said.

"We expect that in the near future this package will be considered, and the consequence of the relevant decisions will be a presidential decree [on the imposition of personal sanctions]," Enin said on the air of the Ukraina24 television channel on Friday.

He said it is planned to impose sanctions against those citizens of Belarus who "took part in rigging elections and repressions against their compatriots."