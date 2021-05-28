Facts

09:09 28.05.2021

Number of daily COVID-19 cases declining in Ukraine

Ukraine has recorded 3,306 new cases of COVID-19, along with 13,298 recoveries and 156 related deaths over the past 24 hours, the press service of the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Facebook on Friday morning.

"Ukraine has registered 3,306 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection as of May 28, 2021, including 169 children and 77 medical workers. Also, 1,402 people have been admitted to hospitals. Medics have recorded 156 fatalities and 13,298 recoveries over the past day," it said.

Ukraine reported 3,509 new COVID-19 cases on May 27, 3,395 on May 26, and 2,608 on May 25.

Ukraine has recorded a total of 2,196,673 cases of COVID-19, including 50,232 deaths and 2,020,216 recoveries, since the pandemic began.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
