Cabinet to propose NSDC to ban 11 Russian artists from entering Ukraine for three years because of their trips to Crimea

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to propose to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions against 11 Russian actors and artists for three years.

The corresponding draft decision was made public on the agenda of the government meeting on Wednesday.

In particular, the Cabinet of Ministers intends to submit to the NSDC for consideration a proposal to introduce personal sanctions for three years in the form of refusal to grant visas and the application of other bans on entry to the territory of Ukraine for 11 Russian cultural workers who demonstrated a special violation of the established procedure for entry into the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, and also organized concerts and other public events there.

In particular, the list includes Russian theater and film actors Vladimir Vdovichenkov, Zhanna Epple, Olga Kabo, Dmitry Orlov, Alexander Petrov, Evgeny Pronin, Evgeny Stychkin, Pavel Trubiner, Alexei Chadov, as well as singers Anastasia Slanevskaya (stage name Slava) and Yaroslav Sumishevsky.