Shmyhal convenes extraordinary govt session on air traffic with Belarus

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal is convening an extraordinary session of the government on Tuesday, May 25 to consider the issue of a complete cessation of air traffic with Belarus.

Shmyhal made the relevant statement in his Telegram channel on Monday.

"On behalf of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, on Tuesday, May 25, I am convening an extraordinary session of the government, where the issue of air traffic between Ukraine and Belarus will be considered," he said.

It notes that the Foreign Ministry and the Infrastructure Ministry are already preparing a package of relevant decisions.

"Ukraine will properly respond to the situation of the forced landing of Ryanair passenger plane at Minsk airport," Shmyhal said.