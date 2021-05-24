Facts

18:36 24.05.2021

Shmyhal convenes extraordinary govt session on air traffic with Belarus

1 min read
Shmyhal convenes extraordinary govt session on air traffic with Belarus

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal is convening an extraordinary session of the government on Tuesday, May 25 to consider the issue of a complete cessation of air traffic with Belarus.

Shmyhal made the relevant statement in his Telegram channel on Monday.

"On behalf of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, on Tuesday, May 25, I am convening an extraordinary session of the government, where the issue of air traffic between Ukraine and Belarus will be considered," he said.

It notes that the Foreign Ministry and the Infrastructure Ministry are already preparing a package of relevant decisions.

"Ukraine will properly respond to the situation of the forced landing of Ryanair passenger plane at Minsk airport," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #government #belarus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:28 25.05.2021
Ukraine ready to provide its airspace to states, companies to change air routes – Infrastructure Ministry

Ukraine ready to provide its airspace to states, companies to change air routes – Infrastructure Ministry

10:14 25.05.2021
Ukraine stops air traffic with Belarus at 00:00 May 26 – PM

Ukraine stops air traffic with Belarus at 00:00 May 26 – PM

19:05 24.05.2021
UIA considers issue of flights over Belarus political, to focus on govt decision, aviation authorities

UIA considers issue of flights over Belarus political, to focus on govt decision, aviation authorities

09:16 24.05.2021
Former editor-in-chief of NEXTA Protasevich detained in Minsk where his Ryanair flight made emergency landing

Former editor-in-chief of NEXTA Protasevich detained in Minsk where his Ryanair flight made emergency landing

10:12 14.05.2021
MP Kozak undergoing treatment in Belarus – Medvedchuk

MP Kozak undergoing treatment in Belarus – Medvedchuk

16:30 28.04.2021
Govt sets norm of dividend payment by public sector for 2020 at 50% - resolution

Govt sets norm of dividend payment by public sector for 2020 at 50% - resolution

14:07 28.04.2021
Govt won't tighten quarantine for May holidays, but will strengthen control over compliance with restrictions – Shmyhal

Govt won't tighten quarantine for May holidays, but will strengthen control over compliance with restrictions – Shmyhal

10:46 28.04.2021
Finance Ministry increases sales of hryvnia-pegged govt bonds to UAH 8.4 billion, rate of 5-month bonds grows to 9%

Finance Ministry increases sales of hryvnia-pegged govt bonds to UAH 8.4 billion, rate of 5-month bonds grows to 9%

14:48 20.04.2021
Servant of People to demand explanation from MP Shevchenko about meeting with Lukashenko – Korniyenko

Servant of People to demand explanation from MP Shevchenko about meeting with Lukashenko – Korniyenko

15:36 13.04.2021
Ukraine's Justice Ministry to attract advisor to defend NBU in $300 mln dispute in the United States

Ukraine's Justice Ministry to attract advisor to defend NBU in $300 mln dispute in the United States

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Constitutional Court ex-head Tupytsky to be tried for crimes against Ukrainian justice – PGO

Ukraine stops air traffic with Belarus at 00:00 May 26 – PM

Number of new COVID-19 cases almost doubles in Ukraine in past day

Zelensky instructs Cabinet to draft decision on cutting flights between Ukraine, Belarus

Zelensky signs bill no. 2194 on transfer of farmland from state to communal property into law in public

LATEST

Constitutional Court ex-head Tupytsky to be tried for crimes against Ukrainian justice – PGO

Kuleba, co-chair of Alliance 90/Greens party discuss opposition to Nord Stream 2 construction

Number of new COVID-19 cases almost doubles in Ukraine in past day

Zelensky instructs Cabinet to draft decision on cutting flights between Ukraine, Belarus

Poroshenko calls for tough sanctions against Lukashenko's regime, demands investigation of 'Wagner members' case

Ukraine sees positive trend in COVID-19 incidence – PM

Health Minister Liashko plans to keep half of deputies from previous team

UIA launches flights from Kyiv to Ras al-Khaimah from June 25

Zelensky signs bill no. 2194 on transfer of farmland from state to communal property into law in public

Court overturns CEC decision on recognizing Virastyuk as elected MP – OPORA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD