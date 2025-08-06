Farmers to get compensation of up to 80% of breeding animals cost, up to 25% for building farms

Farmers will be able to receive compensation for up to 80% of the cost of breeding animals and up to 25% of the costs of building or reconstructing farms, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"Today, the government updated the rules for supporting livestock. Farmers will be able to receive compensation for up to 80% of the cost of breeding animals and up to 25% of the costs of building or reconstructing farms, milking parlors or processing plants," Svyrydenko wrote in the Telegram channel following the results of the government meeting on Wednesday.

According to her, this program will give farmers tools for development so that farmers can reduce their own costs, modernize production, increase livestock and create jobs in communities.