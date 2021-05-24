Facts

10:15 24.05.2021

Kuleba, Egyptian FM Shoukri discuss evacuation of Ukrainians from Gaza Strip

Kuleba, Egyptian FM Shoukri discuss evacuation of Ukrainians from Gaza Strip

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, during a telephone conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri on Sunday, discussed the issue of evacuating Ukrainian citizens from the Gaza Strip through Egypt.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Shoukri assured that the Egyptian authorities are aware of the urgency of Ukraine's request for evacuation and are making every effort to facilitate the successful transportation of Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip.

Kuleba praised the peacekeeping efforts of Egypt and personally President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in promoting a ceasefire between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

They also considered other issues of bilateral relations and agreed to exchange high-level visits.

