14:14 22.02.2022

Naftogaz counting on German Economy Ministry concluding Nord Stream 2 poses threat to security of supplies

Yuriy Vitrenko, Board Chairman of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, expects that following the suspension of certification, Germany will make an official conclusion about the threat of the gas pipeline to the security of supplies.

"We hope that the new leadership of the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action will correct the obvious mistake of their predecessors and, in their official conclusion regarding the impact of Nord Stream 2 on the security of gas supplies in Germany, will clearly indicate that Nord Stream 2 poses a threat to such security. Which will be the basis for the regulator to refuse certification of this gas pipeline," the Naftogaz press service said, citing his words.

Tags: #naftogaz #nord_stream_2
