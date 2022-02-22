Sanctions against Russia must include complete stoppage of Nord Stream 2 – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declares the need to immediately impose sanctions against Russia for recognizing the independence of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions not controlled by the Ukrainian government, in particular, a complete halt in the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

"Europe and the world cannot allow a repetition of those tragic mistakes that were made in Georgia in 2008. We agreed on the need to immediately impose sanctions for another act of aggression against Ukraine. These sanctions should include a complete stop of Nord Stream 2," Zelensky said at a joint briefing with Estonian President Alar Karis in Kyiv on Tuesday.