Zelensky: Germany's decision to stop Nord Stream 2 certification should be irreversible

Germany's decision to stop certification of the Russian main gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 should become irreversible, the project should be completely stopped, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Germany's decision to stop the certification of Nord Stream 2 is also important. It should become irreversible, completely stop this project, which is a weapon used by Russia against Ukraine and Europe," Zelensky said at a briefing with the presidents of Lithuania and Poland for media representatives.

He said Ukraine welcomes the decisions taken the day before by the European Union, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom regarding the application of new sanctions against Russia.

"We expect further steps to increase sanctions pressure," he said.