Ukraine reports 4,606 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

As of Saturday morning, 4,606 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine, 12,586 people recovered, 178 people died, the Coronavirus-info Telegram channel reports.

"On May 22, 2021, some 4,606 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine. Among them - 269 children and 108 health workers. Also over the past day: 1,785 people were hospitalized; 178 patients died; 12,586 people recovered," the channel reported on Saturday morning.

A day earlier, on May 21, there were 4,984 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, on May 20, some 5,165 new patients with coronavirus were reported, on May 19, some 5,138 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported, on May 18, there were 4,095 new COVID-19 infections per day. On May 17, some 2,136 new cases of coronavirus disease were reported, on May 16, there were 3,620 new cases of COVID-19 infection, on May 15, a total of 6,796 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported.

Ukraine has recorded a total of 2,179,988 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of pandemic, 49,279 patients died, 1,941,625 people recovered.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Dnipropetrovsk (438), Kharkiv (371), Lviv (344), Donetsk (334) and Kyiv (303) regions.