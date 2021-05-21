Some 500,000 doses of COVID-19 Sinovac vaccine to be delivered to Ukraine on May 26, another 200,000 in early June – Shmyhal

Some 500,000 doses of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines from the Chinese manufacturer Sinovac will be delivered to Ukraine on May 26, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during the hour of questions to the government on Friday in the Verkhovna Rada.

"Some 240,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine have already been delivered to Ukraine under COVAX. By the end of May, almost 350,000 more doses should be delivered, in the second quarter – 500,000, and other deliveries – in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. Novavax plans to supply 4 million doses in August, followed by 2 million doses per month, AstraZeneca – 6.8 million under COVAX, and 2 million – from the Serum Institute [500,000 each in May, June, July]. We expect 1.2 million vaccines from Poland and partner countries promise us 100,000 each. Sinovac – 500,000 doses on May 26 and another 200,000 doses – at the beginning of June," he said.

In general, according to the Prime Minister, 34 million doses of vaccines have been contracted, another 8 million doses will be received under the COVAX initiative, of which 21.2 million doses of Pfizer, 10 million doses of Novavax, more than 10 million doses of AstraZeneca and about 2 million doses of Sinovac.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky, during a press conference on Thursday, announced the contracted 45-47 million doses of vaccines.

In addition, Shmyhal said that, according to the results of the UNICEF's April survey, 63% of the country's citizens are ready to be vaccinated. At the beginning of the year, this figure was 30-40%.