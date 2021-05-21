Facts

12:15 21.05.2021

Some 500,000 doses of COVID-19 Sinovac vaccine to be delivered to Ukraine on May 26, another 200,000 in early June – Shmyhal

2 min read
Some 500,000 doses of COVID-19 Sinovac vaccine to be delivered to Ukraine on May 26, another 200,000 in early June – Shmyhal

Some 500,000 doses of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines from the Chinese manufacturer Sinovac will be delivered to Ukraine on May 26, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during the hour of questions to the government on Friday in the Verkhovna Rada.

"Some 240,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine have already been delivered to Ukraine under COVAX. By the end of May, almost 350,000 more doses should be delivered, in the second quarter – 500,000, and other deliveries – in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. Novavax plans to supply 4 million doses in August, followed by 2 million doses per month, AstraZeneca – 6.8 million under COVAX, and 2 million – from the Serum Institute [500,000 each in May, June, July]. We expect 1.2 million vaccines from Poland and partner countries promise us 100,000 each. Sinovac – 500,000 doses on May 26 and another 200,000 doses – at the beginning of June," he said.

In general, according to the Prime Minister, 34 million doses of vaccines have been contracted, another 8 million doses will be received under the COVAX initiative, of which 21.2 million doses of Pfizer, 10 million doses of Novavax, more than 10 million doses of AstraZeneca and about 2 million doses of Sinovac.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky, during a press conference on Thursday, announced the contracted 45-47 million doses of vaccines.

In addition, Shmyhal said that, according to the results of the UNICEF's April survey, 63% of the country's citizens are ready to be vaccinated. At the beginning of the year, this figure was 30-40%.

Tags: #vaccines
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:03 14.05.2021
Lithuania to provide Ukraine with 100,000 vaccines against COVID-19 – Foreign Minister

Lithuania to provide Ukraine with 100,000 vaccines against COVID-19 – Foreign Minister

13:36 12.05.2021
Ukrainian Research Foundation finances development of two COVID vaccines, third one financed by business – Liashko

Ukrainian Research Foundation finances development of two COVID vaccines, third one financed by business – Liashko

11:32 08.05.2021
Ukraine signs contracts for supply of 42 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine by late 2021 - health minister

Ukraine signs contracts for supply of 42 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine by late 2021 - health minister

17:09 23.04.2021
It may take about year to launch COVID-19 vaccines production in Ukraine – Farmak's executive director

It may take about year to launch COVID-19 vaccines production in Ukraine – Farmak's executive director

10:15 05.04.2021
Stepanov calls Ukraine's production of vaccines against COVID-19 'national security issue'

Stepanov calls Ukraine's production of vaccines against COVID-19 'national security issue'

18:22 31.03.2021
Ukraine expects delivery of 4.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines in April-May – Stepanov

Ukraine expects delivery of 4.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines in April-May – Stepanov

15:23 27.03.2021
Ukraine hopes India to reconsider decision to restrict export of COVID-19 vaccine – Zelensky

Ukraine hopes India to reconsider decision to restrict export of COVID-19 vaccine – Zelensky

12:38 27.03.2021
Supplies of vaccine under COVAX initiative expected in late March - early April – Stepanov

Supplies of vaccine under COVAX initiative expected in late March - early April – Stepanov

09:24 26.03.2021
Health Ministry welcomes import of vaccines to private market by business - Stepanov

Health Ministry welcomes import of vaccines to private market by business - Stepanov

15:36 20.03.2021
Ukraine signs preliminary supply agreements with six global manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19 - Shmyhal

Ukraine signs preliminary supply agreements with six global manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19 - Shmyhal

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Klitschko: pressure on Kyiv's authorities continues

Medvedchuk on episode of suspicion about transfer of info to Russian special services: I do not have classified data

Rada urges U.S. Congress to impose sanctions against all participants in Nord Stream 2 construction, incl. Nord Stream AG – appeal

Downing of UIA plane in Iran is terrorist attack – Canadian court ruling

Effectiveness of referendum depends on who holds it - Razumkov

LATEST

Klitschko: pressure on Kyiv's authorities continues

Zelensky to take part in Ukraine 30. Land All-Ukrainian Forum on May 24

Rotterdam + case closed for fourth time, NABU to challenge SAPO prosecutor's decision

Medvedchuk on episode of suspicion about transfer of info to Russian special services: I do not have classified data

Zelensky-Putin meeting will take place when Kyiv convinced that presidents will talk about Donbas, Crimea – Kuleba

Original Orlyk Constitution to be brought to Ukraine on 30th anniversary of independence

Rada urges U.S. Congress to impose sanctions against all participants in Nord Stream 2 construction, incl. Nord Stream AG – appeal

Downing of UIA plane in Iran is terrorist attack – Canadian court ruling

Effectiveness of referendum depends on who holds it - Razumkov

Ukraine reports 4,984 new COVID-19 cases, 202 related deaths in past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD