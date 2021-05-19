Zelensky, Estonian PM sign statement in support of Ukraine's accession to EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held the meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia Kaja Kallas, during which the parties signed a statement on Estonia's readiness to support Ukraine's upcoming accession to the EU.

According to the presidential press service on Wednesday, the head of the Ukrainian state expressed gratitude to the Estonian side for the continued support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, in particular in the context of Estonia's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council in 2020-2021.

"I know that yesterday you were in Donbas, in particular at the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint and the Schastia checkpoint. I thank you for this, both from myself and from all citizens of Ukraine. It is important for me that the leaders of other countries come and see with their own eyes the situation in Donbas, see our attitude to the citizens living in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government," Zelensky said.

He also thanked Estonia for the constant assistance in the medical rehabilitation of Ukrainian military personnel and for the allocation of financial assistance in the amount of EUR 500,000 for humanitarian purposes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In addition, the President of Ukraine noted the readiness of the Estonian side to join cooperation in the framework of the Crimean Platform summit in Kyiv on August 23, 2021.

The interlocutors paid special attention to the priority steps of Ukraine towards deepening relations with the European Union.

The head of state pointed out the strategic goal of Ukraine, which is to acquire full membership in the EU, and expressed gratitude to Estonia for traditionally active support in the implementation of this ambitious task.

Following the talks, the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia signed the joint statement on priority areas of bilateral cooperation. The document separately fixes Estonia's readiness to support Ukraine's future accession to the EU and its willingness to assist our country in achieving the membership criteria.

"Ukraine is always in the heart of the Estonian people. And we always try our best to support Ukraine within all possible platforms - the European Union, NATO, the UN," Kaja Kallas said.

As reported, the Prime Minister of Estonia is in Ukraine on a three-day visit.