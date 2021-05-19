Facts

15:59 19.05.2021

Zelensky, Estonian PM sign statement in support of Ukraine's accession to EU

2 min read
Zelensky, Estonian PM sign statement in support of Ukraine's accession to EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held the meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia Kaja Kallas, during which the parties signed a statement on Estonia's readiness to support Ukraine's upcoming accession to the EU.

According to the presidential press service on Wednesday, the head of the Ukrainian state expressed gratitude to the Estonian side for the continued support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, in particular in the context of Estonia's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council in 2020-2021.

"I know that yesterday you were in Donbas, in particular at the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint and the Schastia checkpoint. I thank you for this, both from myself and from all citizens of Ukraine. It is important for me that the leaders of other countries come and see with their own eyes the situation in Donbas, see our attitude to the citizens living in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government," Zelensky said.

He also thanked Estonia for the constant assistance in the medical rehabilitation of Ukrainian military personnel and for the allocation of financial assistance in the amount of EUR 500,000 for humanitarian purposes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In addition, the President of Ukraine noted the readiness of the Estonian side to join cooperation in the framework of the Crimean Platform summit in Kyiv on August 23, 2021.

The interlocutors paid special attention to the priority steps of Ukraine towards deepening relations with the European Union.

The head of state pointed out the strategic goal of Ukraine, which is to acquire full membership in the EU, and expressed gratitude to Estonia for traditionally active support in the implementation of this ambitious task.

Following the talks, the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia signed the joint statement on priority areas of bilateral cooperation. The document separately fixes Estonia's readiness to support Ukraine's future accession to the EU and its willingness to assist our country in achieving the membership criteria.

"Ukraine is always in the heart of the Estonian people. And we always try our best to support Ukraine within all possible platforms - the European Union, NATO, the UN," Kaja Kallas said.

As reported, the Prime Minister of Estonia is in Ukraine on a three-day visit.

Tags: #zelensky #estonia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:31 19.05.2021
Zelensky's press conference to be held at state–run enterprise Antonov

Zelensky's press conference to be held at state–run enterprise Antonov

12:41 15.05.2021
Zelensky: We're Europe's center and heart, Ukraine will definitely join EU

Zelensky: We're Europe's center and heart, Ukraine will definitely join EU

12:55 14.05.2021
After Medvedchuk, de-oligarchization to affect others, until they all become just big businessmen – Zelensky

After Medvedchuk, de-oligarchization to affect others, until they all become just big businessmen – Zelensky

11:54 13.05.2021
Zelensky signs law on Ukrenergo certification

Zelensky signs law on Ukrenergo certification

11:20 13.05.2021
Zelensky signs laws on preferential customs clearance of cars with European license plates

Zelensky signs laws on preferential customs clearance of cars with European license plates

18:16 12.05.2021
Zelensky calls to stop escalation of Palestinian-Israeli conflict immediately

Zelensky calls to stop escalation of Palestinian-Israeli conflict immediately

18:27 11.05.2021
Zelensky instructs govt to approve annual national program under auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission for 2021 - decree

Zelensky instructs govt to approve annual national program under auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission for 2021 - decree

11:56 11.05.2021
Zelensky: Ukraine's strategic course is EU, NATO membership

Zelensky: Ukraine's strategic course is EU, NATO membership

11:27 11.05.2021
There was probability of full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, but escalation was prevented – Zelensky

There was probability of full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, but escalation was prevented – Zelensky

17:07 08.05.2021
Zelensky: we can and must do everything to prevent new war in future

Zelensky: we can and must do everything to prevent new war in future

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal suggests appointing Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Minister of Economy; Kubrakov as Infrastructure Minister; Liashko as Minister of Health

Zelensky's press conference to be held at state–run enterprise Antonov

Andriy Aksionov taking oath in Rada accompanied by 'disgrace' cries, opposition blocking rostrum

Ukraine registers over 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Prosecutor of Kyiv: Damage of at least of UAH 43 mln in cases of embezzlement of capital's budget established

LATEST

Rada profile committee supports Liashko's candidacy for post of Health Minister

Poland to vaccinate workers from Ukraine at border

Shmyhal suggests appointing Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Minister of Economy; Kubrakov as Infrastructure Minister; Liashko as Minister of Health

UIA once again cancels flights to Tel Aviv for May 19-22

Andriy Aksionov taking oath in Rada accompanied by 'disgrace' cries, opposition blocking rostrum

Legislation violations in rent payment for land revealed in Kyiv State Administration for total amount of more than UAH 100 mln

Ukraine registers over 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Prosecutor of Kyiv: Damage of at least of UAH 43 mln in cases of embezzlement of capital's budget established

Ukraine ready to ensure all rights to Crimean Tatar people – Yermak

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel begins organization of evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from Gaza Strip

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD