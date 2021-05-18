Klitschko shows video from CCTV cameras near his apartment, accuses President's Office of putting pressure on Kyiv authorities

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko ha shown a video from CCTV cameras, which shows that law enforcement officers came to the very apartment where he lives.

According to the Kyiv mayor, this entry refutes the version of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to which the searches should have taken place in another apartment.

"This morning, a group of armed law enforcement officers entered the building. When I came home after training, I asked what was happening. They replied that they had allegedly come to an apartment two floors below mine. But a camera installed on my floor recorded that these people were going to my floor and knocked on the door of my apartment. A neighbor said that they called her and asked where Klitschko was. Therefore, the version that allegedly some large-scale operation against smugglers living two floors below in my door looks unconvincing," Klitschko said.

Commenting on the visit of law enforcement officers, he said that the Office of the President of Ukraine puts pressure on the Kyiv authorities, because "they are annoyed by city initiatives."

"What happened today, I can't call anything other than psychological pressure. It's no secret that there are constant meetings on Klitschko in the President's Office, because someone doesn't like that Klitschko makes statements about the introduction of a lockdown when we have hospitals overcrowded. Someone does not like that Klitschko is calling on all mayors to unite. Some people are very annoyed by city initiatives. I exclusively associate the absurd events that are taking place today with this. This did not happen even during the Yanukovych era. And for such illegal actions, both directors and executors will have to answer according to the law," Klitschko said.

He said that information about criminal cases, in which searches in communal enterprises and departments of Kyiv are underway, is manipulative.

"When communal enterprises are accused that contractors did not pay taxes, this is nothing more than manipulation from official sources. If contractors did not pay, this is a question for them. Our task, as a city government, is to get a quality service or product and pay the lowest price. And communal enterprises pay taxes. We always cooperate with law enforcement agencies. We always provide all materials based on the results of financial audits carried out on a regular basis," Klitschko said.

As reported, on Tuesday morning, Klitschko told reporters that law enforcement officers came to the door of his apartment in an apartment building on Khmelnytsky Street in the center of Kyiv. The mayor himself was training at that time.

Later, the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine that on Tuesday morning, intelligence officers conducted searches in the house where Klitschko lives as part of the investigation of the criminal proceedings on counterfeit petroleum products; these investigative actions have nothing to do with Klitschko himself.