14:36 18.05.2021

Ukraine asks intl organizations to assist in organized departure of Ukrainians from Gaza Strip – MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is working out safe ways to repatriate Ukrainian citizens from the Gaza Strip, about 120 Ukrainians have stated their willingness to return to Ukraine, Spokesperson of the MFA of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

"Due to the ongoing hostilities, the Ukrainian side turned to international organizations to assist in the organized departure of our citizens from the enclave. As in 2012 and 2014, when similar events were held, the possibility of repatriation through the territory of Egypt is currently being worked out. Ukrainian diplomats are interacting with the Egyptian authorities to obtain the necessary permits," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

He said the Foreign Ministry continues to monitor the development of the security situation. According to the spokesperson, it is critically important that a "ceasefire" enters the conflict area in order for this humanitarian mission to be possible in the safest possible conditions.

