Ukraine records 4,095 new COVID-19 cases per day, 17,751 people recovered – Stepanov

As of Tuesday morning, some 4,095 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded in Ukraine, some 17,751 people recovered and 285 people died, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said.

"Some 4,095 new cases of COVID-19 disease were recorded in Ukraine as of May 18, 2021. In particular, 235 children and 162 medical workers fell ill. Over the past day, 999 people were hospitalized; some 285 patients died and 17,751 people recovered," Stepanov said on his Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

The number of infected people from the beginning of the pandemic on Tuesday morning was 2.160 million people, while 48,469 patients died and 1.882 million people recovered.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Donetsk (428), Rivne (425), Kyiv (425), Poltava (275) and Zaporizhia (265) regions.