Facts

14:26 17.05.2021

Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova establish Associated Trio

Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova, Dmytro Kuleba, David Zalkaliani and Aureliu Ciocoi, have signed a trilateral memorandum on the start of enhanced cooperation on European integration "Associated Trio."

"The associated trio is our message that there is no alternative to European integration for our three partner countries, and there is no alternative also for Europe, because they must perceive our three countries as a serious project to ensure peace and prosperity in Europe," Kuleba said in his statement for the media following the signing of the memorandum in Kyiv on Monday.

