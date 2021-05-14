Facts

09:19 14.05.2021

Ukraine records 7,562 new COVID-19 cases per day, 15,958 recoveries – Stepanov

As of Friday morning, 7,562 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine, 15,958 people recovered and 287 people died, Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Some 7 562 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine as of May 14, 2021. In particular, 336 children and 216 health workers fell ill. Also, over the past day, 2,195 people were hospitalized, 287 people died and 15,958 people recovered," Stepanov said on his Facebook page on Friday morning.

A day earlier, on May 13, some 6,813 new coronavirus infections were reported, 4,538 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded on May 12, some 2,208 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded on May 11, some 2,817 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported on May 10, on May 9, some 5,372 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded, 8,710 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded on May 8, and some 8,404 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on May 7.

The number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic on Friday morning was 2.143 million people, 47,620 patients died, and 1.833 million people recovered.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv city (681), Kharkiv (665), Dnipropetrovsk (487), Cherkasy (449) and Donetsk (445) regions.

During the day on May 13, 2021, some 21,587 people were vaccinated in Ukraine, and 918,164 people were vaccinated since the beginning of the vaccination campaign. Some 8,358 people completed vaccination (received two shots) of which two people received one shot abroad.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
