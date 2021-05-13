Number of daily COVID-19 cases growing in Ukraine

Ukraine has recorded 6,813 new cases of COVID-19, 19,507 recoveries and 346 related deaths over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Ukraine has registered 6,813 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection as of May 13, 2021, including 289 children and 160 medical workers. Also, 2,569 people have been admitted to hospitals. Medics have recorded 346 fatalities and 19,507 recoveries over the past day," Stepanov said on Facebook on Thursday morning.

Ukraine reported 4,538 new COVID-19 cases on May 12, 2,208 on May 11, 2,817 on May 10, 5,372 on May 9, 8,710 on May 8, 8,404 on May 7, 6,038 on May 6, 2,576 on May 5, and 2,472 on May 4.

Ukraine has recorded a total of 2.136 million cases of COVID-19, including 47,333 deaths and 1.817 million recoveries, since the pandemic began.

As many as 901,107 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine since the start of its vaccination campaign, including 20,386 on May 12. A total of 3,828 people are fully vaccinated (of them, two people have received one dose of the vaccine abroad).