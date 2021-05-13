Facts

09:40 13.05.2021

Number of daily COVID-19 cases growing in Ukraine

1 min read
Number of daily COVID-19 cases growing in Ukraine

Ukraine has recorded 6,813 new cases of COVID-19, 19,507 recoveries and 346 related deaths over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Ukraine has registered 6,813 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection as of May 13, 2021, including 289 children and 160 medical workers. Also, 2,569 people have been admitted to hospitals. Medics have recorded 346 fatalities and 19,507 recoveries over the past day," Stepanov said on Facebook on Thursday morning.

Ukraine reported 4,538 new COVID-19 cases on May 12, 2,208 on May 11, 2,817 on May 10, 5,372 on May 9, 8,710 on May 8, 8,404 on May 7, 6,038 on May 6, 2,576 on May 5, and 2,472 on May 4.

Ukraine has recorded a total of 2.136 million cases of COVID-19, including 47,333 deaths and 1.817 million recoveries, since the pandemic began.

As many as 901,107 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine since the start of its vaccination campaign, including 20,386 on May 12. A total of 3,828 people are fully vaccinated (of them, two people have received one dose of the vaccine abroad).

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:55 13.05.2021
Finance Ministry raises forecast of payments on Ukraine's state debt in Q4, 2021 by UAH 1.9 bln

Finance Ministry raises forecast of payments on Ukraine's state debt in Q4, 2021 by UAH 1.9 bln

17:27 13.05.2021
France to finance 85% of EUR 300 mln contract for supply of firefighting car lifts for Emergency Service

France to finance 85% of EUR 300 mln contract for supply of firefighting car lifts for Emergency Service

13:10 13.05.2021
Ukraine, France signs intergovernmental agreement on financing supplies of 130 electric locomotives for Ukrzaliznytsia – Alstom

Ukraine, France signs intergovernmental agreement on financing supplies of 130 electric locomotives for Ukrzaliznytsia – Alstom

13:07 13.05.2021
Ukraine, France sign agreements totaling over EUR 1.3 bln

Ukraine, France sign agreements totaling over EUR 1.3 bln

11:27 13.05.2021
EU says Russia is aiming to de facto integrate eastern Ukraine – media

EU says Russia is aiming to de facto integrate eastern Ukraine – media

11:20 13.05.2021
Zelensky signs laws on preferential customs clearance of cars with European license plates

Zelensky signs laws on preferential customs clearance of cars with European license plates

10:51 13.05.2021
U.S. experts train Ukrainian colleagues to respond to use of weapons of mass destruction

U.S. experts train Ukrainian colleagues to respond to use of weapons of mass destruction

10:14 13.05.2021
France is in favor of maintaining transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in sufficient quantities – Economy Minister

France is in favor of maintaining transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in sufficient quantities – Economy Minister

15:37 12.05.2021
Shmyhal: COVID-19 pandemic declining in Ukraine

Shmyhal: COVID-19 pandemic declining in Ukraine

10:21 12.05.2021
Ukraine sees 4,538 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 19,766 recoveries over past day

Ukraine sees 4,538 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 19,766 recoveries over past day

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Prosecutor's office continues searches affiliated with Kyiv City State Administration, 11 persons suspected

Investigators say main reason for downed AN-26 near Chuhuiv is permission for takeoffs by conveyor belt method

Prosecutor's office conducts searches in Kyiv City State Administration, utilities, head of Klitschko's UDAR party

Medvedchuk receives petition on preventive measure in form of arrest - Prosecutor General's Office

Medvedchuk arrives at Prosecutor General's Office to get familiar with suspicion

LATEST

Prosecutor's office continues searches affiliated with Kyiv City State Administration, 11 persons suspected

Investigators say main reason for downed AN-26 near Chuhuiv is permission for takeoffs by conveyor belt method

Prosecutor's office conducts searches in Kyiv City State Administration, utilities, head of Klitschko's UDAR party

Medvedchuk receives petition on preventive measure in form of arrest - Prosecutor General's Office

Zelensky invites President of Romania to take part in Crimean Platform summit, celebration of Ukraine's Independence Day

French Finance Minister arrives in Ukraine

Zelensky calls to stop escalation of Palestinian-Israeli conflict immediately

Defense attachés of Sweden, Norway and Denmark visit positions of National Guard in JFO area

Medvedchuk arrives at Prosecutor General's Office to get familiar with suspicion

Next Pfizer vaccine delivery possible after May 17 – Stepanov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD