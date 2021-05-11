Facts

17:26 11.05.2021

World Bank approves $90 mln support for Ukraine to boost vaccination in effort to strengthen COVID-19 response

The World Bank has approved a new $90 million project to scale-up Ukraine's health sector response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The project, Ukraine Emergency COVID-19 Response and Vaccination, will provide reimbursement of expenditures to the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) for vaccination of about 10 million people.

"The World Bank has approved a new $90 million project to scale-up Ukraine's health sector response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The project, Ukraine Emergency COVID-19 Response and Vaccination, will support the rollout of COVID-19 vaccination to priority groups among the population and strengthen the capacity of Ukraine's health care sector to prevent, detect, and respond to the impacts of the pandemic," the World Bank said on Tuesday.

"The project aims to help the country not only procure COVID-19 vaccines, but also improve the infrastructure for vaccine storage and logistics: this includes organizing service delivery, cost reimbursement for vaccine providers, expanding testing capacity, strengthening the IT system, and carrying out a vaccination public awareness campaign," the World Bank said.

World Bank Regional Country Director for Eastern Europe Arup Banerji said that the project is to accelerate the pace of vaccination, while keeping a focus on people with a high risk of getting infected and those most likely to develop COVID-related complications.

Tags: #covid_19 #world_bank #ukraine
