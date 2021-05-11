Ukraine 30 Forum on May 11-13 dedicated to country's security issues

From May 11 to May 13, the Ukraine 30 All-Ukrainian Forum will continue its work, its objective will be "National Security."

As the organizers of the forum say, "Ukraine is a European state that resists armed aggression from Russia; Russia remains a source of long-term systemic threats to Ukraine's national security, world stability and international democratic values."

"This necessitates the implementation of an effective strategy, which should ensure the cessation of aggression and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized state border on the basis of international law. That is why the National Security Strategy of Ukraine is based on three basic principles of state policy: containment; stability; interaction," the organizers said.

On May 11, the forum will be opened by President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

There are three sessions. As part of the session "National Security Strategy of Ukraine," Deputy Head of the President's Office Roman Mashovets; Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov; Defense Minister of Ukraine Andriy Taran; Interior Minister Arsen Avakov; Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov; Head of NATO Representation in Ukraine Oleksandr Vinnikov; U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien; EU Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas and others will speak.

On the same day, the sessions "Ukraine's Policy for NATO Membership" and "National Security Strategy of Ukraine" are working. Among the participants in the discussions are Head of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Ivan Bakanov; Director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies Oleksandr Lytvynenko; Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva; First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova; Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Polina Lysenko, and others.

On May 12, three sessions of the forum are dedicated to the Ukrainian army. The discussions will be attended by Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Taran; Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak; Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yevhen Moisiuk; Deputy Prime Minister for Strategic Industries Oleh Urusky; Director of the Ukroboronprom State Concern Yuriy Husev and others.

On May 13, the forum will discuss the security challenges of Ukraine and the prospects for overcoming them, border security, cyber security strategy, civil protection and public security issues.