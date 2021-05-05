Ukraine, Estonia ready to strengthen cooperation in cybersecurity sector – Danilov's meeting with ambassador

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov met with Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk, during which the parties discussed issues of bilateral security cooperation and prospects for its further expansion.

As reported by the NSDC office on Wednesday, Danilov noted the urgency of expanding bilateral cooperation with the Baltic states, in particular, with Estonia in the field of cybersecurity. "Ukraine is at the forefront of the fight against hybrid aggression. And our task is to strengthen cooperation in the field of cyber defence with the structures and member countries of NATO, since the Russian Federation has recently significantly intensified the information war," he said.

In this context, Danilov expressed interest in maximizing practical cooperation with the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence in Estonia.

In turn, Ambassador Kuusk noted that Estonia is also interested in developing bilateral cooperation with Ukraine in the field of cybersecurity.