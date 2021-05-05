Facts

12:59 05.05.2021

Ukraine, Estonia ready to strengthen cooperation in cybersecurity sector – Danilov's meeting with ambassador

1 min read
Ukraine, Estonia ready to strengthen cooperation in cybersecurity sector – Danilov's meeting with ambassador

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov met with Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk, during which the parties discussed issues of bilateral security cooperation and prospects for its further expansion.

As reported by the NSDC office on Wednesday, Danilov noted the urgency of expanding bilateral cooperation with the Baltic states, in particular, with Estonia in the field of cybersecurity. "Ukraine is at the forefront of the fight against hybrid aggression. And our task is to strengthen cooperation in the field of cyber defence with the structures and member countries of NATO, since the Russian Federation has recently significantly intensified the information war," he said.

In this context, Danilov expressed interest in maximizing practical cooperation with the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence in Estonia.

In turn, Ambassador Kuusk noted that Estonia is also interested in developing bilateral cooperation with Ukraine in the field of cybersecurity.

Tags: #nsdc #estonia #cybersecurity
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:43 05.05.2021
NSDC to consider deterioration of economic situation due to increase in tariffs for housing services - media

NSDC to consider deterioration of economic situation due to increase in tariffs for housing services - media

18:56 28.04.2021
We want justice, to find out reason for getting into sanctions lists – Prometey

We want justice, to find out reason for getting into sanctions lists – Prometey

15:53 23.04.2021
NSDC meeting not to be held on April 23 – source

NSDC meeting not to be held on April 23 – source

12:53 15.04.2021
Danilov calls on journalists to pay attention to fakes due to intensification of Russian propaganda

Danilov calls on journalists to pay attention to fakes due to intensification of Russian propaganda

11:28 15.04.2021
NSDC meeting to discuss situation in Donbas, expansion of sanctions against organizers, perpetrators of smuggling schemes on Thursday – President's Office

NSDC meeting to discuss situation in Donbas, expansion of sanctions against organizers, perpetrators of smuggling schemes on Thursday – President's Office

09:59 15.04.2021
SBI exposes importers that evade VAT payments for over UAH 270 mln

SBI exposes importers that evade VAT payments for over UAH 270 mln

12:03 10.04.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision imposing sanctions on Yanukovych, Azarov, 25 other individuals

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision imposing sanctions on Yanukovych, Azarov, 25 other individuals

15:19 09.04.2021
NSDC meeting not to take place on April 9 – source

NSDC meeting not to take place on April 9 – source

18:58 06.04.2021
Business representatives discuss Ukraine's Cybersecurity Strategy developed by NSDC

Business representatives discuss Ukraine's Cybersecurity Strategy developed by NSDC

14:07 03.04.2021
Over 100 customs employees with 17 customs heads suspended from performing duties – State Customs Service

Over 100 customs employees with 17 customs heads suspended from performing duties – State Customs Service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

CEC denies registration to Virastyuk as Ukraine's MP

'Yellow' level of epidemic danger applied in Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, 'orange' in Chernihiv regions from May 6

Vaccination rates should be increased, most Ukrainians should be vaccinated by Independence Day – Zelensky

'Red' level of epidemic danger canceled in Zhytomyr region - Nemchynov

Ukraine records 2,472 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, 7,815 people recover - Stepanov

LATEST

CEC denies registration to Virastyuk as Ukraine's MP

'Yellow' level of epidemic danger applied in Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, 'orange' in Chernihiv regions from May 6

Vaccination rates should be increased, most Ukrainians should be vaccinated by Independence Day – Zelensky

From May 5, trains throughout country run without restrictions - Ukrzaliznytsia

Ukraine records 2,576 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,728 recoveries – Stepanov

Zelensky calls on European partners for equality for future world

Duda to attend Crimean Platform summit in Aug - Zelensky

EU must show real support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations - Zelensky

'Red' level of epidemic danger canceled in Zhytomyr region - Nemchynov

Ukraine's accession to NATO to be discussed at Alliance summit in June - Duda

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD