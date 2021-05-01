Czech ammunition for Ukrainian Rapira tested in Rivne region

An artillery unit of one of the mechanized brigades of the Ground Forces has tested the Czech-made 100-mm UOF12 projectiles for the MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun at the Rivne military range, the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has reported.

"In accordance with the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for UOF12 projectiles, a significant shortage of which arose due to fires at arsenals, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense signed a public contract for the purchase of this type of ammunition in the Czech Republic," the press service said.

The projectiles were purchased at the lowest price and as actually new. The storage life is at least 10 years. In 2020, the ammunition was repaired with the analysis of all elements, replacement of gunpowder, powder-containing components and equipped with fuses manufactured in 2019-2020.

"The supplier has confirmed certain warranty periods of service, storage and technical characteristics as the new products have. The ammunition was delivered in proper technical condition and in a container suitable for use in areas where certain tasks are performed," the Defense Ministry said.

According to the group of the Ammunition Quality Control Center of the command of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a visual inspection of the ammunition was competed. We measured the initial, minimum, average and maximum speed. As part of the test, 16 shots were made in various modes of deceleration and high-explosive fuse operation – each of the projectiles fired normally. All these indicators show that the UOF12 ammunition corresponds to the declared technical characteristics.

The servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine today for the first time used this ammunition. The result is every shot was at the target.