Stefanchuk: Ukraine counts on support of Baltic states in obtaining NATO MAP

Ukraine counts on the support of the Baltic states in obtaining the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP), First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said at a meeting with chairmen of the foreign affairs committees of the parliaments of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, Marko Mihkelson, Richards Kols and Žygimantas Pavilionis.

"I want Ukraine to have a chance to become the 31st NATO member state and a part of a large European family in the near future. We would like to receive a decision from the Alliance to provide Ukraine with an Action Plan for NATO membership in the near future. We hope to form the necessary consensus among the Allies and fully count for support in this matter," the secretariat of the first deputy speaker quoted Stefanchuk as saying.

He also noted the lightning-fast reaction of the representatives of the parliaments of the three countries to the escalation of the aggression of the Russian Federation, and invited them to join the work of the Crimean Platform.

"Ukraine remains a supporter of resolving any issues at the political and diplomatic level. Therefore, I will be very grateful to the parliaments of your countries if they join the activities of the Crimean Platform, the purpose of which is to de-occupy Crimea and return it to Ukraine peacefully. Your support is decisive for us and will mean solidarity in countering Russia's aggressive policy," Stefanchuk emphasized.

He thanked the Baltic states for their unwavering stance on opposing the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project.