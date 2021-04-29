Facts

19:01 29.04.2021

Stefanchuk: Ukraine counts on support of Baltic states in obtaining NATO MAP

2 min read
Stefanchuk: Ukraine counts on support of Baltic states in obtaining NATO MAP

Ukraine counts on the support of the Baltic states in obtaining the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP), First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said at a meeting with chairmen of the foreign affairs committees of the parliaments of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, Marko Mihkelson, Richards Kols and Žygimantas Pavilionis.

"I want Ukraine to have a chance to become the 31st NATO member state and a part of a large European family in the near future. We would like to receive a decision from the Alliance to provide Ukraine with an Action Plan for NATO membership in the near future. We hope to form the necessary consensus among the Allies and fully count for support in this matter," the secretariat of the first deputy speaker quoted Stefanchuk as saying.

He also noted the lightning-fast reaction of the representatives of the parliaments of the three countries to the escalation of the aggression of the Russian Federation, and invited them to join the work of the Crimean Platform.

"Ukraine remains a supporter of resolving any issues at the political and diplomatic level. Therefore, I will be very grateful to the parliaments of your countries if they join the activities of the Crimean Platform, the purpose of which is to de-occupy Crimea and return it to Ukraine peacefully. Your support is decisive for us and will mean solidarity in countering Russia's aggressive policy," Stefanchuk emphasized.

He thanked the Baltic states for their unwavering stance on opposing the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project.

Tags: #stefanchuk #nato
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:32 23.04.2021
NATO's eastern flank countries support Ukraine, its Euro-Atlantic aspirations – Kuleba

NATO's eastern flank countries support Ukraine, its Euro-Atlantic aspirations – Kuleba

14:09 22.04.2021
Taran: we hope seriousness of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic intentions to be taken into account at NATO summit on June 14

Taran: we hope seriousness of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic intentions to be taken into account at NATO summit on June 14

10:14 22.04.2021
NATO stands ready to support Ukraine in defending its sovereignty, territorial integrity

NATO stands ready to support Ukraine in defending its sovereignty, territorial integrity

13:17 21.04.2021
Ukraine's accession into NATO supported by 43% of Ukrainians – poll

Ukraine's accession into NATO supported by 43% of Ukrainians – poll

13:59 17.04.2021
NATO calls on Russia to ensure freedom of navigation in Black Sea, stop escalation

NATO calls on Russia to ensure freedom of navigation in Black Sea, stop escalation

15:46 16.04.2021
Zelensky on MAP: Ukraine must meet NATO standards, but now reforms cannot stop Russia

Zelensky on MAP: Ukraine must meet NATO standards, but now reforms cannot stop Russia

10:18 16.04.2021
Zelensky: Ukraine cannot feel like guest in EU, NATO, we want to be insiders

Zelensky: Ukraine cannot feel like guest in EU, NATO, we want to be insiders

17:52 15.04.2021
NATO backs anti-Russian moves of U.S. taken 'in response to Russia's destabilizing activities'

NATO backs anti-Russian moves of U.S. taken 'in response to Russia's destabilizing activities'

10:41 15.04.2021
All NATO members concerned about Russian forces buildup near Ukraine, demand de-escalation – Blinken

All NATO members concerned about Russian forces buildup near Ukraine, demand de-escalation – Blinken

09:43 15.04.2021
NATO calls on Russia to immediately stop escalation, end its practice of aggressive provocations against Ukraine

NATO calls on Russia to immediately stop escalation, end its practice of aggressive provocations against Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kravchuk: text of 'Easter truce' could not be agreed upon in TCG on April 28 due to lack of understanding of subjects of its implementation

Number of countries confirm participation in 'Crimean Platform' summit at highest level – Dzhaparova

Rada appoints Energoatom Vice-President Haluschenko Minister of Energy

State Department points out violation of corporate governance principles in staff reshuffling at Naftogaz

United States to act firmly in response to Russia's actions that harm them or their allies, partners – diplomat

LATEST

Ukrainian scientists say Indian strain of COVID-19 less dangerous than British

Supreme Court starts considering claims to appeal against Zelensky's decree on abolition of appointment of Constitutional Court's judges Tupytsky, Kasminin

Ukrainian Culture Ministry includes Russian musician Morgenshtern in list of persons threatening national security

Former first dpty secretary of NSDC Hladkovsky intends to appeal to ECHR because of 'political persecution'

Zelensky signs law on holding auctions to sell large privatization objects during quarantine

Shmyhal, Polish Dpty PM Gowin discuss regional security, vaccination against COVID-19, development of border infrastructure

Kobolev leaves office's keys to Naftogaz head Vitrenko, but to challenge his dismissal in court

Groysman: Putin's aggression against Ukraine is coronavirus, vaccine is coalition of our partners, world's leading countries

Final assessment of studying results in 2020/2021 academic year can be carried out remotely - Education Ministry

Ukraine to insist on reporting by OSCE SMM on results of Russia's aggression in Azov-Black Sea region – Dzhaparova

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD