18:21 29.04.2021

Supreme Court starts considering claims to appeal against Zelensky's decree on abolition of appointment of Constitutional Court's judges Tupytsky, Kasminin

The Administrative Court of Cassation as part of the Supreme Court has begun considering cases on appeal against President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky's decree on the abolition of the decree on the appointment of judges of the Constitutional Court (CC) Oleksandr Tupytsky and Oleksandr Kasminin, the Supreme Court told Interfax-Ukraine.

"On April 29, 2021, the Administrative Court of Cassation as part of the Supreme Court began hearing cases on claims in which the plaintiffs challenge the decree of the President of Ukraine dated March 27, 2021 No. 124/2021 'On Certain Issues of Ensuring Ukraine's National Security,'" the court said.

So, in particular, at the suit of Tupytsky, in which he asks to declare unlawful and cancel the decree abolishing the decree on his appointment as a judge of the Constitutional Court, the court heard the position of the plaintiff on the subject of the dispute.

"At the request of a representative of the defendant, a break was announced in the court session. The consideration of the case will continue at 14:00 on May 20, 2021," the Supreme Court said.

Consideration of the case on the claim of Kasminin, in which the plaintiff also asks to declare illegal and cancel the presidential decree in terms of canceling the decree on his appointment as a judge of the Constitutional Court, has also been postponed. According to the court, the next hearing will take place at 10:00 on May 14, 2021.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky canceled the presidential decree of May 14, 2013 No. 256 "On the appointment of Oleksandr Tupytsky as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine." The corresponding decree "On some issues of ensuring the national security of Ukraine" was signed on March 27. By the same decree, Zelensky canceled presidential decree on September 17, 2013, No. 513 "On the appointment of Oleksandr Kasminin as a judge of the Constitutional Court." The document notes that "particular judges of the Constitutional Court, appointed by Viktor Yanukovych, while continuing to exercise their powers, pose a threat to the state independence and national security of Ukraine, which violates the Constitution of Ukraine, human and civil rights and freedoms."

