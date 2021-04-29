Facts

13:57 29.04.2021

Final assessment of studying results in 2020/2021 academic year can be carried out remotely - Education Ministry

2 min read
Final assessment of studying results in 2020/2021 academic year can be carried out remotely - Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine declares that the final assessment of studying results in 2020/2021 academic year can be carried out remotely.

"According to the Law of Ukraine On Secondary Education, the school year in schools ends no later than July 1. At the same time, the structure and duration of the academic year, week, day, as well as classes, rest between them, the form of organization of the educational process is determined by the pedagogical council. Evaluation of the studying results of applicants for education, in particular, the final one can take place (if necessary) using distance learning technologies," the explanation of the Ministry of Education says.

The department also said that 9th grade students who have completed their basic secondary education (regardless of the form of receipt) and transferred to the next year of study or graduated from the institution, receive a certificate of basic secondary education. Students who, according to the results of the annual assessment in all the subjects they studied in the 9th grade, have high-level learning outcomes (10, 11, 12 points), receive a certificate of basic secondary education with honors.

In addition, the Ministry of Education said that when enrolling children for primary education, it is prohibited to hold competitions (any measures aimed at testing the knowledge, skills, abilities or other competencies of a child), except for specialized educational institutions and private educational institutions.

Tags: #education #results
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:33 16.02.2021
Zelensky forms Advisory Council on promoting development of general secondary education system – decree

Zelensky forms Advisory Council on promoting development of general secondary education system – decree

18:12 27.01.2021
Education Ministry recommends educational institutions in Ukraine's seven regions switch to distance learning amid difficult weather conditions

Education Ministry recommends educational institutions in Ukraine's seven regions switch to distance learning amid difficult weather conditions

12:55 19.01.2021
Return of 9th, 11th grade students to full-scale education is essential - Shkarlet

Return of 9th, 11th grade students to full-scale education is essential - Shkarlet

11:38 26.10.2020
Results of presidential poll to be made public in evening - MP Kravchuk

Results of presidential poll to be made public in evening - MP Kravchuk

12:46 08.09.2020
Ukraine no longer plans to amend law on education at request of other countries – Kuleba

Ukraine no longer plans to amend law on education at request of other countries – Kuleba

18:06 22.06.2020
Commission on environmental safety permits to hold external independent assessment from June 25 to July 17

Commission on environmental safety permits to hold external independent assessment from June 25 to July 17

18:56 18.06.2020
Rada profile committee doesn't back Shkarlet's candidacy for education minister post

Rada profile committee doesn't back Shkarlet's candidacy for education minister post

14:44 17.06.2020
Zelensky suggests that Rada exempt school graduates of current academic year from mandatory state final attestation

Zelensky suggests that Rada exempt school graduates of current academic year from mandatory state final attestation

12:19 20.08.2019
Education reform in Ukraine should be accelerated, expanded – World Bank

Education reform in Ukraine should be accelerated, expanded – World Bank

12:02 02.08.2019
Ferrexpo sees 77.6% rise in net profit in H1

Ferrexpo sees 77.6% rise in net profit in H1

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kravchuk: text of 'Easter truce' could not be agreed upon in TCG on April 28 due to lack of understanding of subjects of its implementation

Number of countries confirm participation in 'Crimean Platform' summit at highest level – Dzhaparova

Rada appoints Energoatom Vice-President Haluschenko Minister of Energy

State Department points out violation of corporate governance principles in staff reshuffling at Naftogaz

United States to act firmly in response to Russia's actions that harm them or their allies, partners – diplomat

LATEST

Supreme Court starts considering claims to appeal against Zelensky's decree on abolition of appointment of Constitutional Court's judges Tupytsky, Kasminin

Ukrainian Culture Ministry includes Russian musician Morgenshtern in list of persons threatening national security

Former first dpty secretary of NSDC Hladkovsky intends to appeal to ECHR because of 'political persecution'

Zelensky signs law on holding auctions to sell large privatization objects during quarantine

Shmyhal, Polish Dpty PM Gowin discuss regional security, vaccination against COVID-19, development of border infrastructure

Kobolev leaves office's keys to Naftogaz head Vitrenko, but to challenge his dismissal in court

Groysman: Putin's aggression against Ukraine is coronavirus, vaccine is coalition of our partners, world's leading countries

Ukraine to insist on reporting by OSCE SMM on results of Russia's aggression in Azov-Black Sea region – Dzhaparova

Over 90% of Ukrainians to celebrate Easter on May 2, almost 20% of adult population to go to church

Kravchuk: text of 'Easter truce' could not be agreed upon in TCG on April 28 due to lack of understanding of subjects of its implementation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD