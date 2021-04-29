Final assessment of studying results in 2020/2021 academic year can be carried out remotely - Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine declares that the final assessment of studying results in 2020/2021 academic year can be carried out remotely.

"According to the Law of Ukraine On Secondary Education, the school year in schools ends no later than July 1. At the same time, the structure and duration of the academic year, week, day, as well as classes, rest between them, the form of organization of the educational process is determined by the pedagogical council. Evaluation of the studying results of applicants for education, in particular, the final one can take place (if necessary) using distance learning technologies," the explanation of the Ministry of Education says.

The department also said that 9th grade students who have completed their basic secondary education (regardless of the form of receipt) and transferred to the next year of study or graduated from the institution, receive a certificate of basic secondary education. Students who, according to the results of the annual assessment in all the subjects they studied in the 9th grade, have high-level learning outcomes (10, 11, 12 points), receive a certificate of basic secondary education with honors.

In addition, the Ministry of Education said that when enrolling children for primary education, it is prohibited to hold competitions (any measures aimed at testing the knowledge, skills, abilities or other competencies of a child), except for specialized educational institutions and private educational institutions.