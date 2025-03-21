Ukraine's Oranta insurer boosts premiums by 54%, payouts by 25% in 2024

National Joint-Stock Insurance Company Oranta (Kyiv) increased its premium collection by 54% to UAH 2.35 billion in 2024 compared to the previous year, while payouts grew by 25% to UAH 155.2 million, the company reported.

Premium growth was observed across all key segments: compulsory motor third-party liability (MTPL) rose by 44%, Green Card by 126%, voluntary auto insurance by 29%, health insurance by 96%, property insurance by 22%, and accident insurance by 28%. These results reflect Oranta's strategic diversification and responsiveness to customer needs.

In 2024, the company paid UAH 657 million in claims – 25% more than in 2023 – due to portfolio expansion and a higher number of settled claims. MTPL claims totaled UAH 487 million (+34%), and Green Card claims reached UAH 99 million.

Premiums from corporate clients increased by 26%, while Oranta paid nearly UAH 160 million in taxes (+42%). The company posted a profit of UAH 157 million, driven by effective pricing and customer base expansion. Insurance reserves grew by 44% to UAH 1.35 billion, ensuring financial stability.

CEO Jacek Meisner highlighted digitalization as a key development area, while CFO Yulia Kozachenko noted Oranta's above-market growth rate (35% industry growth estimate). The company's equity increased by 58%, reaching UAH 768.5 million as of December 31, 2024, with an ROE of 25%.

Oranta, the legal successor to Ukrgosstrakh (founded in 1921), has operated in Ukraine for over 100 years and holds 33 insurance licenses.