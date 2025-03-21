Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

20:39 21.03.2025

Ukraine's Oranta insurer boosts premiums by 54%, payouts by 25% in 2024

2 min read

National Joint-Stock Insurance Company Oranta (Kyiv) increased its premium collection by 54% to UAH 2.35 billion in 2024 compared to the previous year, while payouts grew by 25% to UAH 155.2 million, the company reported.

Premium growth was observed across all key segments: compulsory motor third-party liability (MTPL) rose by 44%, Green Card by 126%, voluntary auto insurance by 29%, health insurance by 96%, property insurance by 22%, and accident insurance by 28%. These results reflect Oranta's strategic diversification and responsiveness to customer needs.

In 2024, the company paid UAH 657 million in claims – 25% more than in 2023 – due to portfolio expansion and a higher number of settled claims. MTPL claims totaled UAH 487 million (+34%), and Green Card claims reached UAH 99 million.

Premiums from corporate clients increased by 26%, while Oranta paid nearly UAH 160 million in taxes (+42%). The company posted a profit of UAH 157 million, driven by effective pricing and customer base expansion. Insurance reserves grew by 44% to UAH 1.35 billion, ensuring financial stability.

CEO Jacek Meisner highlighted digitalization as a key development area, while CFO Yulia Kozachenko noted Oranta's above-market growth rate (35% industry growth estimate). The company's equity increased by 58%, reaching UAH 768.5 million as of December 31, 2024, with an ROE of 25%.

Oranta, the legal successor to Ukrgosstrakh (founded in 1921), has operated in Ukraine for over 100 years and holds 33 insurance licenses.

Tags: #oranta #results

MORE ABOUT

20:50 20.02.2025
PrivatBank, Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Raiffeisen and OTP most profitable in 2024

PrivatBank, Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Raiffeisen and OTP most profitable in 2024

20:21 22.11.2024
Counting on support from Western partners do not come true – Ukrainian Ambassador to Brazil on results of G20 summit

Counting on support from Western partners do not come true – Ukrainian Ambassador to Brazil on results of G20 summit

20:20 04.09.2024
Ministry of Strategic Industries led by Kamyshin resumes work, establishes cooperation with private sector

Ministry of Strategic Industries led by Kamyshin resumes work, establishes cooperation with private sector

20:22 04.04.2024
Stoltenberg after NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting: Allies to check their stocks to urgently provide Ukraine with air defense systems

Stoltenberg after NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting: Allies to check their stocks to urgently provide Ukraine with air defense systems

19:43 28.12.2023
Some 2,691 sq km of mined territories in Ukraine surveyed over year - Deputy Minister of Defense

Some 2,691 sq km of mined territories in Ukraine surveyed over year - Deputy Minister of Defense

19:42 06.09.2023
Establishment of medical cooperation network to result from Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen – Zelenska

Establishment of medical cooperation network to result from Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen – Zelenska

20:34 10.01.2023
Finance Ministry sells benchmark govt bonds for bank reserves worth UAH 20.5 bln

Finance Ministry sells benchmark govt bonds for bank reserves worth UAH 20.5 bln

19:59 25.03.2022
Zelensky discusses with Erdogan results of NATO summit, threat of food crisis, ways to prevent it

Zelensky discusses with Erdogan results of NATO summit, threat of food crisis, ways to prevent it

19:49 03.03.2022
Ukrainian delegation didn't get results it expected in negotiations with Russia – Podoliak

Ukrainian delegation didn't get results it expected in negotiations with Russia – Podoliak

13:57 29.04.2021
Final assessment of studying results in 2020/2021 academic year can be carried out remotely - Education Ministry

Final assessment of studying results in 2020/2021 academic year can be carried out remotely - Education Ministry

HOT NEWS

Increasing bank profit tax to 50% reduces opportunities to increase loan portfolio by 20% – Rozhkova

Ukraine's GDP grows by 1.1% in first 2M – First Deputy PM

Head of Ukraine's Stock Market Commission: state must fulfill its obligations to minority shareholders of Ukrnafta, Motor Sich, ZTR

Secretary of Council for Entrepreneurship Support to be advisor to President's Office head, Oschadbank board Dpty Chairman Katsion

Stock Market Commission's chairman insists on IPO, SPO, circulation of securities of Ukrainian companies fully or partially in Ukraine

LATEST

Spring planting 2025 in Ukraine progresses 16.7% faster than last year: 19 regions sow 250,400 ha of spring crops

Ukrainian railway operator establishes production of rail joint bars

Interpipe NTR reports profit in 2024, no plans for distribution

Increasing bank profit tax to 50% reduces opportunities to increase loan portfolio by 20% – Rozhkova

State budget may lack UAH 1.1 bln due to minimization of royalties for subsoil use - BES

Italy allocates EUR9 mln euros to support Ukraine's agro-food sector in Odesa region

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 0.5% in Feb – IER

Italy launches EUR 6 mln grant competition for landmine clearance in Ukraine

Kyivstar increases revenue by 11% in 2024, boosting capex by 60.7%

Kyivstar announces purchase of 97% of Uklon, plans to close deal in April

AD
AD
Empire School
AD