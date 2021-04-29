Facts

12:54 29.04.2021

Number of countries confirm participation in 'Crimean Platform' summit at highest level – Dzhaparova

5 min read
Number of countries confirm participation in 'Crimean Platform' summit at highest level – Dzhaparova

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine decided not to name the countries whose leaders agreed to come to Ukraine for the constituent summit of the "Crimean Platform," which will be held on August 23, so as not to increase the emotions of Russia, but a number of countries have already confirmed their participation at the highest level, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova has said.

"We decided that we would not announce the countries that have already agreed to come to the founding summit, since Russia said that this is a threat to its territorial integrity and security. Therefore, in order not to increase the emotions of Russia, we decided not to make this information public. However, President of the EU Council Charles Michel publicly announced that he will come and support this initiative. This is the only thing we can say so far. However, a number of countries have already agreed on their participation at the highest level, so we are actively preparing for the summit, which will be held on August 23," Dzhaparova told Interfax-Ukraine in an exclusive interview.

According to her, the summit will have several components, tentatively, the scenario assumes an official part, during which the President of Ukraine, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, the Prime Minister and the heads of delegations will speak.

"We are planning thematic expert discussions, as well as public diplomacy events closely related to Crimea. Undoubtedly, there will be a speech by the leader of the Crimean Tatar people, and this is very important, because there is a disproportionate track of persecution of Crimean Tatars for many reasons, history and the fact that the only bone across the throat in Crimea for Russia is the Crimean Tatar people because of their self-government agencies, their powerful system of organizations, which has been fixed since the times of the Soviet Union," the deputy minister said.

Dzhaparova said it is also planned to adopt a final document during the summit.

"We are in the process of negotiations with our partners, this is such joint creativity. Since each country, before deciding whether to join the document or not, must go through it and understand that it does not contradict his vision. We are now jointly trying as much as possible to draft such a document, which will be based on important principles of international law, so that it does not contradict the policies of other states. Now communication is in a very active stage and in the near future we will finalize it," she said.

According to her, this document should confirm support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders, officially establish the Crimean Platform, and determine the foundations of an international strategy for the de-occupation of Crimea.

"I would also like to note that we are working in various areas in terms of improving the analytical capabilities of our experts on such priorities: ecology, economy, security, militarization, international humanitarian law, human rights, Crimean Tatars, as an identity, as a people. These are a number of priority areas, which are already being processed in a focused way and will be processed in the next year after the summit," she said.

Dzhaparova said the Foreign Ministry is now inviting the top leadership of the countries to take part in the summit.

"It is important for us to hold this event physically, because there is a pandemic, there is still a travel ban, not everyone is ready to come, since for some countries this is still a pressing issue due to the lack of access to a vaccine or the risks that physical travel can carry. However, we are still working with the fact that this is a physical summit and that the level of representation of countries is the highest," the Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine said.

Dzhaparova said the summit of heads of state and government is a significant event, and it will not be annual. During the summit, the activities of the platform will be formally established, further its activities will take place both at the official level (heads of state and government, foreign ministers, parliaments) and at the level of experts.

"Our goal is to ensure synergy of activities at these levels and between them, to form an international coalition for the de-occupation of Crimea and the creation of an appropriate international strategy. Concrete measures at the national and international levels will be aimed at achieving this goal, towards which we will move in the following priority areas: non-recognition policy; security, including freedom of navigation; application of restrictive measures; protection of human rights and international humanitarian law; economic and environmental impact of the occupation," she said.

Dzhaparova also spoke about the plans, within the Crimean platform, to establish an annual Forum on the security of the Azov-Black Sea and Mediterranean regions.

"This year the Forum will be held in the autumn, and preparations for its holding have already started," the deputy minister said.

Tags: #crimean_platform #dzhaparova
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:55 29.04.2021
Russia's losses due to sanctions reach $160 bln – Dzhaparova

Russia's losses due to sanctions reach $160 bln – Dzhaparova

13:38 29.04.2021
Ukraine to insist on reporting by OSCE SMM on results of Russia's aggression in Azov-Black Sea region – Dzhaparova

Ukraine to insist on reporting by OSCE SMM on results of Russia's aggression in Azov-Black Sea region – Dzhaparova

10:21 29.04.2021
Dzhaparova presents draft decision on Crimea to Committee of Ministers of Council of Europe

Dzhaparova presents draft decision on Crimea to Committee of Ministers of Council of Europe

14:56 02.04.2021
MFA considering possibility of arbitration due to appropriation of Ukraine's telecommunications system, radio frequencies by Russia

MFA considering possibility of arbitration due to appropriation of Ukraine's telecommunications system, radio frequencies by Russia

09:37 19.03.2021
Russia deploys 'machine' to counter Crimean Platform - Kuleba

Russia deploys 'machine' to counter Crimean Platform - Kuleba

11:34 18.03.2021
Zelensky grateful for G7 foreign ministers' support of Crimean platform

Zelensky grateful for G7 foreign ministers' support of Crimean platform

15:41 26.02.2021
'Crimean Charter' with codification of non-recognition policy of Russia's actions to be adopted at Crimean Platform summit on Aug 23 – Dzhaparova

'Crimean Charter' with codification of non-recognition policy of Russia's actions to be adopted at Crimean Platform summit on Aug 23 – Dzhaparova

16:04 28.01.2021
Zelensky believes in effectiveness of Crimean Platform

Zelensky believes in effectiveness of Crimean Platform

13:04 25.12.2020
Kuleba: Occupied Crimea very expensive for Russia, and will be even more expensive

Kuleba: Occupied Crimea very expensive for Russia, and will be even more expensive

09:03 19.12.2020
Turkey supports 'Crimean Platform' – foreign minister

Turkey supports 'Crimean Platform' – foreign minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kravchuk: text of 'Easter truce' could not be agreed upon in TCG on April 28 due to lack of understanding of subjects of its implementation

Rada appoints Energoatom Vice-President Haluschenko Minister of Energy

State Department points out violation of corporate governance principles in staff reshuffling at Naftogaz

United States to act firmly in response to Russia's actions that harm them or their allies, partners – diplomat

EU must be ready to react if Russia crosses red lines in relation to Ukraine – Borrell

LATEST

Ukrainian Culture Ministry includes Russian musician Morgenshtern in list of persons threatening national security

Former first dpty secretary of NSDC Hladkovsky intends to appeal to ECHR because of 'political persecution'

Zelensky signs law on holding auctions to sell large privatization objects during quarantine

Shmyhal, Polish Dpty PM Gowin discuss regional security, vaccination against COVID-19, development of border infrastructure

Kobolev leaves office's keys to Naftogaz head Vitrenko, but to challenge his dismissal in court

Groysman: Putin's aggression against Ukraine is coronavirus, vaccine is coalition of our partners, world's leading countries

Final assessment of studying results in 2020/2021 academic year can be carried out remotely - Education Ministry

Over 90% of Ukrainians to celebrate Easter on May 2, almost 20% of adult population to go to church

Kravchuk: text of 'Easter truce' could not be agreed upon in TCG on April 28 due to lack of understanding of subjects of its implementation

OSCE call on sides to take urgent demining actions in Donbas ahead of Easter

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD