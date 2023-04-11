Facts

12:35 11.04.2023

Ukraine expects India to invite Zelenskyy to G20 summit – dpty FM

2 min read
Ukraine expects India to invite Zelenskyy to G20 summit – dpty FM

Ukraine expects that India, which chairs the G20 this year, will invite officials to participate in G20 events, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova has said.

"President Zelenskyy's vision is clearly set out in the 'peace formula' and this is how we think India should also reflect, analyze and share. Particularly, in the context of the G20 events, we expect India to invite Ukrainian officials to take part in them. For example, at the parliamentary level, or at the ministerial level, or at the highest level," Dzhaparova told CNBC TV18.

The deputy minister said: "I think it's important to invite Zelenskyy to the G20 in September."

Dzhaparova also said, according to Ukraine, India should play a greater role in global and Ukrainian issue."

"We believe intensification of political dialog on the highest level is first step towards this big goal. My president is requesting a phone conversation with the prime minister. We are looking forward to welcome him in Kyiv one day," Dzhaparova said.

According to her, "any possible visits and contacts that will influence a greater expansion of the political dialogue are needed."

Asked if there is talk of Zelenskyy's visit to India, Dzhaparova said, "Zelenskyy is the president of a country at war."

On April 10 and 11, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dzhaparova said visits India. Dzhaparova said became the first official from Kyiv to visit India since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Media previously said Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose arrest warrant was issued by the International Criminal Court, may take part in the G20 summit in New Delhi on September 8 and 9.

Tags: #g20 #india #dzhaparova

