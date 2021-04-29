G7 Ambassadors note importance of no political interference in governance of SOE after staff reshuffles at Naftogaz

Effective management of state-owned enterprises, free from political interference, is crucial to Ukraine's competitiveness, prosperity and fulfillment of its international commitments, the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Ukraine has said, commenting on the personnel reshuffles at Naftogaz.

"The G7 Ambassadors note the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to dismiss CEO & supervisory board of Naftogaz. Effective management & governance of SOEs [state-owned enterprises] in Ukraine, free from political interference, is crucial to Ukraine's competitiveness, prosperity & Ukraine fulfilling its international commitments," the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Ukraine said on its Twitter page on Thursday.