Trump announces 'golden cards' for foreigners who want to live, work in USA

The United States has launched a project to issue "gold cards" for wealthy foreigners who want to live in the country and subsequently obtain its citizenship, said US President Donald Trump.

"For me personally and for the country this is a very important event: we are launching the "Trump gold card," he said on Wednesday during a round table chat with business representatives.

According to the American leader, the cards can be purchased on a specialized website.

"All the funds that will be received will be directed to the US government, and this can bring huge amounts," the American president noted.

Earlier, Trump expressed his hope to reduce the US national debt by selling such cards. In his opinion, thanks to the "gold cards" it will be possible to attract hardworking people to the country who will create jobs.