Facts

19:04 28.04.2021

United States to act firmly in response to Russia's actions that harm them or their allies, partners – diplomat

2 min read
United States to act firmly in response to Russia's actions that harm them or their allies, partners – diplomat

Russia started the conflict in the east of Ukraine, and it bears full responsibility for its end, and the United States has showed its determination to hold Russia accountable for its reckless actions, Acting Deputy Chief of the U.S. Mission to Ukraine Joseph Pennington said.

Pennington said in a video statement to participants in an online panel discussion hosted by the Yalta European Strategy on Wednesday, that the United States will act firmly in response to Russia's actions that harm them or their allies and partners. The United States continues to call on Russia to fully implement its Minsk commitments, withdraw its weapons and troops led by it from Ukraine and return Ukraine full control over its internationally recognized borders.

He said there has recently been the largest concentration of Russian troops on Ukraine's borders since 2014. According to him, these destabilizing actions by Russia undermine the intentions to de-escalate in eastern Ukraine, reached on July 27, 2020.

Pennington said the United States will continue to monitor the situation very closely.

He said the United States firmly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The Deputy Chief of the U.S. Mission to Ukraine said President Joe Biden also emphasized this when he spoke with President Vladimir Putin on April 13, when he drew attention to our concern about the sudden buildup of troops by Russia in the occupied Crimea and on the borders of Ukraine, and called on Russia to reduce tensions.

He assured that the United States will remain committed to strengthening its strategic partnership with Ukraine.

The diplomat said the U.S. European Command will continue bilateral and multinational military exercises to demonstrate their common readiness and determination.

Pennington said that, in addition to security assistance, another critical component to ensuring Ukraine's security is building a strong, stable, sovereign state that is resolutely engaged in combating widespread corruption.

He also said the United States has invested significant resources and efforts to tackle corruption in partnership with Ukrainians and their government. President Volodymyr Zelensky and his team have taken some important steps recently, but much more needs to be done, including the necessary steps to return the IMF program for Ukraine to work.

The Yalta European Strategy (YES) is the leading forum for discussing Ukraine's European future in a global context.

Tags: #usa #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:47 28.04.2021
Lithuanian investor SES Modus Grupe seeks EUR 11.5 mln damages in intl arbitration against Ukraine

Lithuanian investor SES Modus Grupe seeks EUR 11.5 mln damages in intl arbitration against Ukraine

14:07 28.04.2021
Govt won't tighten quarantine for May holidays, but will strengthen control over compliance with restrictions – Shmyhal

Govt won't tighten quarantine for May holidays, but will strengthen control over compliance with restrictions – Shmyhal

10:15 28.04.2021
Ukrainian diplomats discuss Crimean Platform advocacy plan with Ukrainian World Congress

Ukrainian diplomats discuss Crimean Platform advocacy plan with Ukrainian World Congress

14:32 27.04.2021
Gazprom not keen to boost transit via Ukraine 1.5-fold

Gazprom not keen to boost transit via Ukraine 1.5-fold

13:34 27.04.2021
Ukraine declares employee of Russia's Consulate General in Odesa as undesirable person to stay in country – Ukraine's MFA

Ukraine declares employee of Russia's Consulate General in Odesa as undesirable person to stay in country – Ukraine's MFA

12:46 27.04.2021
Zelensky going to Poland on May 3, Duda to pay return visit to Ukraine on Independence Day – Warsaw's official

Zelensky going to Poland on May 3, Duda to pay return visit to Ukraine on Independence Day – Warsaw's official

10:47 27.04.2021
U.S. Secretary of State's visit to Ukraine being prepared for May – CNN

U.S. Secretary of State's visit to Ukraine being prepared for May – CNN

09:20 27.04.2021
Ukraine reports 7,915 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 7,915 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

10:54 26.04.2021
Ukraine records 5,062 new cases of COVID-19 infection in past day, with 6,910 recoveries – Stepanov

Ukraine records 5,062 new cases of COVID-19 infection in past day, with 6,910 recoveries – Stepanov

14:41 24.04.2021
Ukraine, Romania ready to become strategic partners - foreign ministers' meeting

Ukraine, Romania ready to become strategic partners - foreign ministers' meeting

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU must be ready to react if Russia crosses red lines in relation to Ukraine – Borrell

Govt won't tighten quarantine for May holidays, but will strengthen control over compliance with restrictions – Shmyhal

Quarantine restrictions to be eased in Kyiv from May 1 – Klitschko

Ukrainian diplomats discuss Crimean Platform advocacy plan with Ukrainian World Congress

Rada adopts law on in absentia conviction

LATEST

EU must be ready to react if Russia crosses red lines in relation to Ukraine – Borrell

Russian occupation forces in Donbas disable OSCE SMM CCTV cameras near Zhovtneva mine, set up mortar position there - Ukrainian side of JCCC

Dobrobut medical network starts expansion in regions – Concorde Capital founder

Russia-occupations forces in Donbas shelling settlements, infrastructure facilities adjacent to contact line - Ukrainian JCCC

Quarantine restrictions to be eased in Kyiv from May 1 – Klitschko

Rada adopts law on in absentia conviction

Zelensky hopes to announce ceasefire regime in Donbas at TCG meeting on April 28 - presidential press service

Zelensky visits positions of Ukrainian military on administrative border with temporarily occupied Crimea

Lithuanian Seimas calls on Russia to stop aggression, provocations against Ukraine

Zelensky seeking to accelerate end of war in Donbas by offering negotiations to Putin - adviser to head of President's Office

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD