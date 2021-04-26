Facts

15:13 26.04.2021

'Hladkovsky case' transferred to court – NABU

2 min read
'Hladkovsky case' transferred to court – NABU

Prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) on Monday, April 26, filed an indictment against Ihor Hadkovsky, one of the suspects in the Optimumspetsdetal case.

"On April 26, 2021, SAPO prosecutors sent to the court an indictment drawn up by NABU detectives against a person who is charged with receiving UAH 950,000 of unlawful benefit for influencing the decision-making by the general director of the state-owned company Ukrspetsexport. We are talking about one of eight possible participants in a corruption scheme for the supply of goods of unknown origin to the enterprises of the Ukroboronprom state concern using Optimumspetsdetal LLC and other business entities," the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said.

Ihor Hladkovsky is the son of former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleh Hladkovsky, one of the suspects in the Optimumspetsdetal case.

On April 21, 2021, the NABU put Ihor Hladkovsky on the wanted list in the case of "schemes" at Ukroboronprom, the decision was made by the detective of the Bureau in connection with the suspect's failure to appear to serve a copy of the indictment for transferring the case to the court.

On April 26, Hladkovsky arrived at the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, where he was served with an indictment for further consideration of the case in court.

Tags: #hladkovsky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:03 26.04.2021
Hladkovsky handed indictment in SAPO to hand case over to court – source

Hladkovsky handed indictment in SAPO to hand case over to court – source

14:49 22.04.2021
NABU puts Ihor Hladkovsky on wanted list in case of 'schemes' in Ukroboronprom

NABU puts Ihor Hladkovsky on wanted list in case of 'schemes' in Ukroboronprom

17:34 19.10.2019
Court arrests Hladkovsky for two months with UAH 10 mln bail

Court arrests Hladkovsky for two months with UAH 10 mln bail

16:29 18.10.2019
Hladkovsky notified on suspicion on abuse of office and declaration of false income data – SAPO

Hladkovsky notified on suspicion on abuse of office and declaration of false income data – SAPO

16:16 19.07.2019
Hladkovsky promises to testify at NABU upon his return to Ukraine

Hladkovsky promises to testify at NABU upon his return to Ukraine

18:53 09.04.2019
Poroshenko appoints Kryvonos as chief of inter-departmental commission on policy of MTC, export control instead of Hladkovsky

Poroshenko appoints Kryvonos as chief of inter-departmental commission on policy of MTC, export control instead of Hladkovsky

11:11 14.03.2019
Ihor Hladkovsky was participant in illegal defense industry deals – Prosecutor general

Ihor Hladkovsky was participant in illegal defense industry deals – Prosecutor general

15:02 07.03.2019
NABU conducts around 20 searches involving suspects in 'defense sector' corruption case, incl. residences of Oleh, Ihor Hladkovsky – Sytnyk

NABU conducts around 20 searches involving suspects in 'defense sector' corruption case, incl. residences of Oleh, Ihor Hladkovsky – Sytnyk

11:48 05.03.2019
Ukroboronprom accuses investigative journalists of manipulations, prejudice

Ukroboronprom accuses investigative journalists of manipulations, prejudice

11:04 05.03.2019
Journalists accuse Ukroboronprom head Bukin, ex-head of NSDC Hladkovsky of receiving 'kickbacks'

Journalists accuse Ukroboronprom head Bukin, ex-head of NSDC Hladkovsky of receiving 'kickbacks'

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine insists on restoring IAEA's access to Ukrainian nuclear facilities in ORDLO, Crimea – Zelensky

Zelensky about possible meeting with Putin: I think this meeting will take place

Zelensky: We are about to finish agreeing on establishing ceasefire regime in Donbas

Hladkovsky handed indictment in SAPO to hand case over to court – source

Ukraine records 5,062 new cases of COVID-19 infection in past day, with 6,910 recoveries – Stepanov

LATEST

Ukraine to expel Russian diplomat on principle of reciprocity – MFA

Arakhamia appeals to U.S. Congress with request for further military support to Ukraine

Turkey's support is strong signal for Ukraine – MP Umerov

Ukraine insists on restoring IAEA's access to Ukrainian nuclear facilities in ORDLO, Crimea – Zelensky

State Emergency Service personnel evacuated from mine clearance site in Hnutove due to shelling, no casualties

Zelensky urges heads of churches to observe safety measures due to COVID-19

SBU releases part of classified documents about Chornobyl disaster

Zelensky about possible meeting with Putin: I think this meeting will take place

Zelensky: We are about to finish agreeing on establishing ceasefire regime in Donbas

Zelensky authorizes Abramovsky to sign letter on transfer of funds to Intl Cooperation Account for Chornobyl

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD