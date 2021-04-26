'Hladkovsky case' transferred to court – NABU

Prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) on Monday, April 26, filed an indictment against Ihor Hadkovsky, one of the suspects in the Optimumspetsdetal case.

"On April 26, 2021, SAPO prosecutors sent to the court an indictment drawn up by NABU detectives against a person who is charged with receiving UAH 950,000 of unlawful benefit for influencing the decision-making by the general director of the state-owned company Ukrspetsexport. We are talking about one of eight possible participants in a corruption scheme for the supply of goods of unknown origin to the enterprises of the Ukroboronprom state concern using Optimumspetsdetal LLC and other business entities," the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said.

Ihor Hladkovsky is the son of former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleh Hladkovsky, one of the suspects in the Optimumspetsdetal case.

On April 21, 2021, the NABU put Ihor Hladkovsky on the wanted list in the case of "schemes" at Ukroboronprom, the decision was made by the detective of the Bureau in connection with the suspect's failure to appear to serve a copy of the indictment for transferring the case to the court.

On April 26, Hladkovsky arrived at the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, where he was served with an indictment for further consideration of the case in court.