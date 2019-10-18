Facts

16:29 18.10.2019

Hladkovsky notified on suspicion on abuse of office and declaration of false income data – SAPO

 Bogdan Corporation President and former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleh Hladkovsky was notified on suspicion of abuse of office and declaration of false income data, a press service of the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

"The head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Nazar Kholodnytsky, agreed to notify former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council on suspicion. On Friday, October 18, detectives of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine notified former official on suspicion of committing crimes under Part 2, Article 364 and Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," a report from the SAPO reads.

It was established that Hladkovsky used his powers and office contrary to the interests of the service, to obtain the undue profit of PJSC Automobile Company Bogdan Motors, of which he is the ultimate owner. He arranged that MAZ 6317 (Bogdan 6317) off-road trucks to be included in the state defense order and to be purchased for state means at the subsidiary Automobile assembly plant No. 2, which is part of the Bogdan Motors" at overvalued prices.

As a result, the state suffered damage in the amount of more than UAH 10.62 million. In addition, it was found that the former official did not declare the spouse's income received from her renting elite real estate in the center of the capital $54,000 (for 2016), $63,000 (for 2017) and $47,500 (for 2018).

The issue of choosing a suspect preventive measure is being decided.

As reported with a reference to the NABU press service, Hladkovsky was detained in Boryspil airport on October 17 "on suspicion of abuse of office".

Earlier, a law enforcement source told the agency that the President of the Bogdan Corporation was detained "while trying to leave the territory of Ukraine," but the corporation reported that he had to fly for the opening of the Bus World 2019 exhibition in Brussels, where he was officially invited by the organizers, and he was not going to leave Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka previously said that the suspicion would consist of several episodes: a deliberately untruthful declaration of information (violation of anti-corruption legislation) and violation of the law during tender procurement, use of official position.

