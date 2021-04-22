Facts

14:49 22.04.2021

NABU puts Ihor Hladkovsky on wanted list in case of 'schemes' in Ukroboronprom

1 min read
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has put Ihor Hladkovsky, one of the suspects in the Optimumspetsdetal case, on the wanted list. The relevant decision was made by the NABU detective on April 21, 2021.

"The investigation has sufficient grounds to believe that the suspect, the investigation of whose participation in the corruption scheme has been completed, is hiding from the investigating authorities and the court in order to evade criminal responsibility," the NABU press service said on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #hladkovsky #nabu
